Matthew Moscon Named Stoel Rives' Salt Lake City Office Managing Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoel Rives LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew Moscon is the new office managing partner for the law firm's Salt Lake City office. He will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the office and will continue to practice in the firm's Litigation group. Moscon replaces Scott Young, who led the Salt Lake City office for more than five years and now is joining the firm's Executive Committee.

"All of us at Stoel Rives commend Scott for his leadership and thank him for his service," said James E. Torgerson, firm managing partner. "He is leaving our Salt Lake City office in good hands with Matt, whose energy and innovative ideas will ensure that our firm continues to provide first-class service for our clients and a great place to work for our staff and attorneys."

Moscon is past practice group leader of the firm-wide Litigation group and past chair of the Products Liability and Toxic Torts section in that group. He has a general litigation practice, with a particular focus in energy, regulatory and land use disputes, and has practiced before state and federal trial courts, appellate courts, and administrative agencies.

"Scott has been a great leader who has encouraged us to provide excellent legal service to every one of our clients," said Moscon. "I appreciate the opportunity to continue that effort to make Stoel Rives a pre-eminent law firm in our region."

About Stoel Rives LLP: Stoel Rives is a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm. One of the largest national firms focused on energy, natural resources, climate change and the environment, Stoel Rives also serves the agribusiness, real estate and construction, food and beverage, health care, life sciences, and technology industries. With more than 350 attorneys operating out of 10 offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, Stoel Rives is a leader in regulatory and compliance matters, and business, labor and employment, land use, and intellectual property law.

