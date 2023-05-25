Matthew Patterson of Beam Legal Team and of Counsel to Fieger Law announces $31,600,000.00 Midland County Jury Verdict against Mid-Michigan Medical Center

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, 2023 a Midland Jury, sitting in the courtroom of Hon. Stephen Carras awarded a verdict against Mid-Michigan Medical Center in the amount of $31,600,000.00, on behalf of a brain-damaged child. Matthew Patterson of Beam Legal Team and of Counsel to Fieger Law, tried the case for three weeks.

Kendall Berthiaume was born on December 20, 2018. The Fetal Monitor Strips showed the baby was in fetal distress and needed to be born by immediate C-section due to Pitocin driven excessive uterine activity. The Pitocin was not stopped, and delivery was not timely done, and Kendall suffered severe brain damage from a lack of oxygen as a result. Kendall is now 4 years old and has spastic quadriplegia, cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder. The Midland County Jury, based on the evidence presented at trial, was able to find truth and do justice for this little girl in order to provide for her future healthcare needs.

Matthew Patterson of Beam Legal Team stated:

"The minor here, Kendall, is severely injured and will forever be permanently disabled. The verdict in this case can never bring Kendall back, but it does provide her justice for her horrible injuries. It shows that no matter where you are, even in the smallest of counties, justice can be served when the facts deserve it. The Berthiaume family wants to thank Judge Carras and the entire Midland County Court Staff for their professionalism in providing the parties a fair and just trial." 

The jury deliberated for over 9 hours before returning the verdict on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

