WALLINGFORD, Conn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Ramadanovic is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his work in the IT field and in acknowledgment of his work at Ramtek.

Matthew Ramadanovic

With 20 years of experience, Mr. Matthew Ramadanovic is an IT specialist and Owner of Ramtek. Mr. Ramadanovic earned a Bachelor's degree in Biophysics in 1996 at the University of Connecticut. He began his career in 1997 as a Support Specialist III at Yale Investments Office. He provided third-tier support, wrote software, created conversion processes, and used support tools for the tech team. In 1999, Mr. Ramadanovic was promoted to Consulting Information Technology Director, which he remains today.

In 2001, Mr. Ramadanovic began a new role as the Owner of Ramtek. He provides IT architect expertise to small and medium-sized financial institutions. Mr. Ramadanovic has vast experience as a coder and is familiar with task automation coding for portfolio management and accounting. He has worked on Oracle and SQL Server database administration projects, Eagle Investments Systems STAR and PACE, Secure mobile application access, Redhat Enterprise Linux, and more. In addition, Mr. Ramadanovic is experienced with developing numerous trading APIs in order to create AI for stock and options trading strategies.

Mr. Ramadanovic attributes his success to being results-oriented. He plans to continue to grow his company, protect his existing network, and launch a fitness franchise in the future. In his spare time, he enjoys working out. On a personal note, he speaks English and Spanish.

