Matthew Rechs named CEO of Type Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Rechs is the new CEO of Type Network , the font distributor and consulting agency for 80 of the best digital type foundries in the world.

Previously head of Adobe Fonts, Rechs has led creative products and teams for more than 30 years, working at many of the world's largest companies including Amazon and WPP.

"It's an honor for me to partner with this great network of type designers, " Rechs said.

"After an extensive search, TN is delighted to bring in Matthew as our new leader," said Roger Black, executive chair. "There is no one with better experience for the job, and in December the TN board unanimously elected him as CEO." Type Network LLC is a private company. Its owners are typographers and type designers, Black said.

Rechs developed new products and a new strategy for TN as a consultant for the last three months, Black said. "The headline at the top of our home page, 'Talk to us,' came from Matthew. It sums up the new direction, turning toward our clients, ready to offer high quality fonts and expert design services from our partners—quickly."

"There are an ever-increasing number of typefaces in the world," said Rechs, "but Type Network represents only the very best of them, created by the best designers for the smartest clients at the high end of the market."

Rechs began building relationships in the type community as an early employee of Typekit, which first offered web fonts by subscription in 2009. Adobe acquired the company in 2011, and in 2014, the service added a large library of desktop fonts. Rechs became manager of type and typography products at the company, making fonts a key benefit of Adobe's Creative Cloud.

During his time at Adobe he served as a board member of the Unicode Consortium, the standards organization responsible for ensuring that everyone on the planet can use the internet in their own language.

"It's a perfect step for me, to take Type Network and our partners where they need to go," said Rechs. "Creators need an agent they trust to make good business decisions on their behalf. Type Network has a track record of helping designers and companies make smart creative and business decisions for their brands."

Rechs lives in New Jersey with his wife, two sons, and his collection of vintage motorcycles.

Type Network is the successor to Webtype, which was started more than a decade ago by Font Bureau and a dozen other type foundries. With a growing group of partners, TN sells great typefaces for digital and desktop uses in all kinds of media—with clear and fair licenses for both subscription and permanent use.

The firm has expanded its offer to include consulting services of its design partners, including custom typefaces and type systems for brands. The results can be seen in case studies of type branding around the world, including fonts and logo on the TN site. Type Network's staffers work remotely, with sales operations focused on New York City.

About Type Network

Now in its eighth year, Type Network, LCC, is a private company incorporated in Massachusetts. TN offers premium fonts from 60 of the world's most prominent independent type foundries for single-user and enterprise licensing at typenetwork.com . TN represents designers from these foundries for custom brand fonts — and type consulting.

Type Network Foundry Partners (in alphabetical order)

