Matthew Rigatti Joins Cantella & Co., Inc. as Chief Business Development Officer

MALDEN, Mass., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantella & Co., Inc. is proud to announce and welcome Matthew Rigatti as the company's Chief Business Development Officer. Rigatti will oversee relationship management, product sales and vendor relationships, and practice management support for the independent broker/dealer.

He was previously Vice President, Field Resources with Signator Investors, Inc. until that firm's acquisition by Advisor Group, where he led the relationship management, recruiting, product sales and support, and business development functions. He has also held numerous other sales and product positions within the Manulife/John Hancock organization.

"We are thrilled to add Matt's experience and talent to our team as we continue to grow the range and breadth of services we provide to our financial advisors. His wealth of expertise in both sales and business development will be critical in helping our advisors position themselves for growth through increased efficiency and attracting new clients and advisors to their practices," said Jennie Devlin, Cantella's President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Rigatti will play a key role in the development and execution of Cantella's sales and growth strategy, including identifying target markets, lead cultivation, and pipeline development across all business verticals - financial advisors, RIAs, tri-party broker/dealers, and Cantella's SAAS offering. He'll also work to further develop Cantella's practice management resources, as well helping firms and advisors identify growth opportunities from existing clients and assets.

About Cantella & Co., Inc.

Cantella & Co., Inc. is an independently-owned broker/dealer and RIA that has been an innovator in the financial services industry for more than 65 years. Forward-thinking and relationship-driven, we help financial professionals build client-centric practices by providing cutting edge, custom-built technology, flexible affiliation models with three top-tier clearing providers, and responsive, personalized home office support. Learn more at cantella.com.

SOURCE Cantella & Co., Inc.

Related Links

https://cantella.com

