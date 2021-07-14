Matthew Sanders, CEO of Suits Me becomes North West Finalist at The Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The award has previously celebrated many exceptional entrepreneurs, some of which have gone on to become household names. Previous winners include the founders of Tangle Teezer and the LAD Bible. Further to this, Steven Bartlett won the 2017 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and has now successfully become the youngest ever Dragon on BBC's Dragons' Den.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, explained: "Creating the shortlist out of so many wonderful applications were incredibly tough, so I don't envy the judges who will now decide the regional winners. Everyone who has been shortlisted should be incredibly proud and we're thrilled to be able to showcase their achievements."

This year the awards had over 4,800 entrants nationally – the most that they have ever had, making it an exceptional achievement for all the finalists to have been shortlisted. Although coronavirus has made life a little uncertain over the past 18 months, it is pleasant to see that both businesses and entrepreneurs are still being recognised for all their hard work.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards regional finals are due to be held live in person in September and Matthew will be up against Jack Sutcliffe & Simon Hobson from Powersheds and Martin Blythe at Searchability.

Matthew Sanders, Suits Me CEO said: "I am honoured to be recognised as one of the North West finalists at this year's Great British Entrepreneur Awards. As a company, Suits Me constantly strive to ensure that we are able to provide the best service to our account holders. Many thanks to all at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for thinking so highly of me. I am looking forward to the final and wish the best of luck to all of the finalists."

Notes to the Editor:

Snapshot of an Average Suits Me Account Holder

65% of account holders are male

Average age: 25-34

Nationality: English, Romanian, Bulgarian, and Polish

Customer Values: Transparency, Honesty, Integrity, and Reliability

Links

Link to Suits Me: suitsmecard.com

Link to The Great British Entrepreneur Awards: https://www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com

Contact

Kim Roberts

Marketing and Communications Director

[email protected]

07855503443

About Suits Me:

Suits Me are a hassle-free alternative to traditional banking, offering personal accounts with access to online banking, a mobile banking app and a contactless debit card. Suits Me was founded in 2015 to provide an account to customers who may have poor or no credit history, no proof of address, or struggle to open an account with a traditional bank.

Currently operating in Cheshire, UK, Suits Me gives people an alternative solution to a high street bank. Suits Me do not perform credit checks and provides all their account holders with access to their exclusive cashback reward programme.

For more information, go to suitsmecard.com or follow us @suitsmecard on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573414/Great_British_Entrepreneur_Awards.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419778/Suits_Me_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Suits Me