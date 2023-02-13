Matthew Sibul Named WSP USA Southwest Mountain Transportation Lead

Sibul brings nearly three decades of effective leadership experience in the transportation industry, both in the private sector and with public agencies.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Matthew Sibul as transportation district business line lead for the firm's Southwest Mountain district.

In this role, Sibul leads operations, project delivery and client success to help grow WSP's transportation business in a five-state district that includes Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Matthew Sibul/WSP USA Southwest Mountain District Transportation Lead (CNW Group/WSP USA)

"Matt is a proven and effective leader with decades of professional experience in the transportation industry," said Shaun Grimm, senior vice president and Southwest Mountain district lead. "He is excellent at managing teams and mentoring young professionals, and I'm very excited for his leadership to bolster our operations in this district."

Sibul has 29 years of transportation experience both for public agencies and in the private sector. His most recent role was head of sales and business development for an international train manufacturer with U.S. operations based in Salt Lake City.

Before that, Sibul served the Utah Transit Authority as director of government relations, chief planning officer and a senior program manager. He also has additional experience in corporate consulting.

Sibul is a licensed professional engineer and a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

In the region, a few of WSP's top projects include lead design as part of Connect 202 Partners for the Arizona Department of Transportation's 22-mile Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix; program management for Denver International Airport's Concourse Expansion Program; design for the Utah Transit Authority's FrontLine program to bring its TRAX light and commuter rail to the Salt Lake City region; and prime designer for Utah's first wildlife overpass.

About WSP USA

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP USA brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP USA designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 15,500 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

SOURCE WSP USA