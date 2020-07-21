Matthew Smith Earns Promotion at Counter Threat Solutions

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) recently promoted Matthew Smith to the role of Program Manager. In this capacity, Smith will oversee the day-to-day operations and growth of several of the firm's contracts, as well as three teams of CTS employees.

Matt Smith, Program Manager at Counter Threat Solutions

A retired intelligence community officer, Smith joined CTS after nearly 30 years of providing integrated executive, analytic, and technical support around the world. He led sizable teams in hostile environments, ensuring timely, innovative, secure, and sustainable solutions to a myriad of enterprise-wide challenges.

"Matt brings decades of leadership and talent development expertise to this new role, not to mention a deep understanding of our client's mission and needs," states CTS CEO Theresa Keith.

Smith earned a Masters of Arts in International Affairs from George Washington University, and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and International Studies from Miami University. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, he and his family now reside in Northern Virginia.

"CTS employs an impressive cadre of talent across numerous skills sets and disciplines," says Smith. "I look forward to connecting our subject matter experts with some of our nation's most pressing intelligence challenges to deliver tangible, actionable results."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2020 Best Place to Work by The Washington Business Journal. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's intelligence and defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

