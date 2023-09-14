Matthew West to Receive Prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award

The five-time ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year has amassed more than 130 career songwriting credits including nearly 50 ASCAP most performed song honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, the only US PRO that operates on a not-for-profit basis, will honor songwriter and artist Matthew West with the ASCAP Golden Note Award.

A five-time Grammy nominee, West has had cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Casting Crowns (including back-to-back #1 singles), Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant, among others, and has notched 30 #1 songs as an artist and songwriter combined. He has released 11 albums with songs including the RIAA platinum-certified single, "The Motions," and the RIAA gold-certified single, "Hello, My Name Is." West's work has earned him a Billboard Music Award, an American Music Award, multiple Dove Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Additionally, West has authored six books and along with his father created popwe, a nonprofit ministry.

"Matthew's remarkable gift for lifting others up with his music transcends genre or format," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "He is one of our most-lauded Christian songwriters and artists and from the start of his nearly two-decade career, stars from Christian, country, and pop music have brought his passionate and profound songs of hope and healing to audiences around the world. We congratulate him on this well-deserved award."

The award will be presented at ASCAP's Christian Music Awards Celebration, Monday, October 2, in Nashville, an invitation-only party that honors the songwriters and publishers of ASCAP's most performed songs in Christian music of the past year.

The ASCAP Golden Note Award is presented to songwriters, composers, and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Previous recipients include Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Michael W. Smith, Mark Lowry, Mary Mary and more.

About ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 930,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

