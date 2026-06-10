Matthew Williamson x Free People: For the Creative Spirit

Matthew Williamson Returns to Fashion with Exclusive Free People Capsule

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- British designer Matthew Williamson makes his return to fashion with his first collection in seven years: an exclusive 15-piece Summer capsule for Free People, launching June 10th, 2026.

Celebrated for his instinctive sense of modern femininity and expressive visual world, Matthew's work has long resonated with Free People's spirit of individuality, creativity and freedom. Together, they've created a collection inspired by a season spent travelling through Europe - blending Free People's laid-back approach with Matthew's unmistakable aesthetic.

Rooted in the spirit of Mallorca - where Matthew now lives and recently opened his lifestyle store, CASERRA 71 - the campaign captures a sun-soaked vision of modern bohemia inspired by artistic escape, freedom and the romance of summer travel. Shot throughout Deià by photographer and Hotel Corazón founder Kate Bellm, the campaign reimagines Matthew's nostalgia-tinged sensibility through a contemporary lens, blending laid-back luxury with Free People's relaxed, carefree spirit.

Across the capsule, Matthew's signature use of colour and print is reimagined through vibrant, sun-drenched hues drawn from Mallorca's natural landscape and artisanal spirit. Celestial motifs and hand-painted designs run throughout, bringing depth, texture and a sense of escapism to the collection. Standout pieces include the Palma Printed Maxi Dress - referencing a silhouette from Matthew's Spring 2011 archive and reworked with tropical palms - alongside a richly detailed Retro Sunbeam towelling set in a deep vibrant red. The collection also features the full-length Deià Embroidered Coat, inspired by the artistic world of Hotel Corazón, and the Sol Embellished Mini, featuring intricate embellishment and artisanal detailing. Swim and accessories, including a hand-crafted crochet bikini, bold floral swimsuit, richly patterned scarves and an oversized beach tote, further extend the capsule's modern bohemian mood, while fluid draping, soft textures and elevated detailing create a versatile holiday wardrobe designed to move effortlessly from day to evening.

"It's been a while since I've stepped back into the fashion world, so collaborating with Free People felt incredibly exciting. I've long admired their aesthetic and together we've created a capsule wardrobe that reflects both of our brand DNAs - rooted in colour, print, craftsmanship and a shared spirit of escapism. The bohemian spirit I've always loved remains, but reimagined through a more modern, folkloric lens. I wanted the pieces to feel effortless yet impactful - a versatile European Summer wardrobe designed to be worn season after season," says Matthew Williamson.

The collection sparks a dialogue between past and present: for those who grew up with Matthew's iconic pieces, it rekindles fashion's power to inspire and transform. For a new generation, it introduces his vibrant world and carefree ease in a way that feels relevant, inviting, and adventurous - a capsule designed for those who dress with imagination and intent.

"Matthew's world has long felt deeply aligned with the creative spirit of Free People - from his bold use of colour and print to the creativity, artistry and craft surrounding his life and work. There's a shared sense of freedom and expression that made the collaboration feel incredibly natural from the beginning. Matthew is a true creative spirit, living a life surrounded by nature, travel and beauty. Together, we wanted the collection to feel playful, joyful and full of personality - a fresh take on a Balearic summer wardrobe designed to be layered, mixed and worn effortlessly," says Leighanne Jones, Senior Creative Director at Free People

The collection will be available globally at freepeople.com as well as select Free People London stores including Duke of York Square, Richmond, Westbourne Grove and Hampstead. Alongside this, the collection will launch through a dedicated pop-up at CASSERA 71, Matthew's newly opened lifestyle store in Mallorca, where it will sit alongside an edit of Free People's Free-est range - creating a unique cultural moment in Europe.

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand offering apparel, intimate wear, shoes, accessories, and beauty and wellness products. Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, the Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MATTHEW WILLIAMSON

Matthew Williamson is an internationally acclaimed British designer celebrated for his vibrant use of colour, bold pattern and distinctive bohemian aesthetic across fashion and interiors. Since launching his namesake label in 1996, Matthew has become renowned for his expressive visual world, combining artisanal influences, intricate embellishment and kaleidoscopic prints with a modern sense of glamour and escapism. Known for creating immersive worlds rich in colour, craft and storytelling, Matthew continues to influence both fashion and interiors through a signature aesthetic rooted in travel, artistry and modern bohemian living.

SOURCE Free People