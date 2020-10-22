Matthews, Carter & Boyce Named a National Top 10

"We make hiring and promoting women a top priority and that makes this recognition particularly meaningful for us."

Accounting Today's annual programs are designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. From among these top firms across the country, the most female-friendly workplaces in the profession are selected.

"Traditionally, accounting firms have been dominated by men," said MCB Principal Kathy Flaherty. "Studies consistently show that companies that perform well have the greatest numbers of women in leadership roles. We make hiring and promoting women a top priority and that makes this recognition particularly meaningful and rewarding for us," she added.

MCB's staff breakdown is 67 percent female to 33 percent male and its management breakdown is 44 percent female to 56 percent male. MCB offers flexible work schedules, mentorship programs and networking opportunities geared to women, including launching a Women in Business Series which features events that explore topics such as female entrepreneurship.

About Matthews, Carter & Boyce

Matthews, Carter & Boyce (MCB) is a boutique CPA firm founded in 1947 in the Washington, DC metro area. MCB serves a variety of clients including closely held businesses, government contracting, hospitality, investment companies, not-for-profit, and real estate. Firm services include: business advisory, audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, outsourced accounting, and employee benefit plan consulting. MCB is proud to have maintained long-term relationships with our clients by following one basic principle: the truly successful professional engagement is one in which the needs of the client are completely satisfied. Each and every client deserves careful, individual attention and the highest level of service our profession has to offer. Equally important is that every employee deserves respect, recognition, reward and optimal fulfillment in their professional and personal lives. Learn more at mcb-cpa.com

