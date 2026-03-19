Matthews Engineering and hs-tumbler Join Forces to Enable High-Speed Dry Electrode Manufacturing Through Trajectory Mixing

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Matthews International Corporation

Mar 19, 2026, 09:00 ET

Cooperation combines trajectory mixing and calendering expertise to improve powder preparation, throughput and process consistency for dry battery electrode manufacturing.

Joint development aims to support scalable, solvent-free DBE production with more homogeneous powder mixing, higher line speeds and improved operational performance.

PITTSBURGH and QUAKENBRÜCK, Germany, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthews Engineering, a division of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW), and hs-tumbler GmbH today announced a cooperation to advance trajectory mixing technologies tailored for dry battery electrode (DBE) manufacturing. The joint development targets scalable powder preparation and higher calender throughput for next-generation, DBE production systems.

This collaboration brings together Matthews' deep expertise in precision engineering and advanced calendar systems with hs-tumbler's proprietary trajectory mixing technology, aimed at enabling consistent, high-quality powder preparation upstream of electrode calendering and lamination. Dry electrode manufacturing continues to gain momentum from cell makers, automotive OEMs and research institutions seeking solvent-free, energy-efficient production solutions, including for next-generation battery chemistries.

Trajectory mixing applies a controlled Lissajous-type motion within a sealed container to produce highly homogeneous dry-electrode powder mixtures. In a single processing step, the method achieves uniform binder distribution and controlled fibrillation, thereby replacing multiple conventional dry-mixing and conditioning stages. The technology enables high feed uniformity and improved electrode mouldability, while simultaneously reducing mixer wear, metal contamination, and active-material particle damage. In addition, the enclosed process significantly minimizes dust exposure, providing clear operational and safety advantages for battery cell manufacturing and R&D lines.

Early development efforts under the cooperation have shown promising indications that trajectory-mixed DBE powders can support increased calender throughput at elevated line speeds while maintaining quality parameters of the dry electrode sheet.  Further, cell assembly using trajectory-mixed powders, show the potential for improved productivity in dry electrode workflows.

"This partnership advances our shared vision of enabling next-generation battery manufacturing for our customers," said Brandon Babe, President, Matthews Engineering. "By combining Matthews' advanced calendering and process expertise with hs-tumbler's innovative trajectory mixing, we aim to provide the scalable upstream processing foundation that DBE production requires, while further enhancing our intellectual property platform."

About Matthews Engineering
Matthews Engineering is a global provider of engineered solutions specializing in the design and manufacture of continuous process equipment and precision machinery for demanding industrial applications, including dry battery electrode production lines. A division of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW), Matthews Engineering supports customers worldwide with complete process systems, leveraging decades of experience in calendering and roll-to-roll manufacturing to enable advanced energy storage production.

About hs-tumbler GmbH
hs-tumbler GmbH develops and supplies trajectory mixing technology, a novel approach to powder processing that uses programmed multi-axis motion in sealed containers to achieve homogeneity, binder distribution, and control of sensitive materials. The technology supports solvent-free and low-environmental foot-print processes and is applied in advanced manufacturing contexts such as battery materials, ceramics, and high-performance composites.

Contact: 

Frank Bogenstahl

Sr. Director of Sales, Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE Matthews International Corporation

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