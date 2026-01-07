Matthews International Announces Closing of Sales of European Packaging and Tooling Businesses

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) ("Matthews" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has closed on the sales of its European roto-gravure packaging and tooling businesses. Total consideration to be received from these sales is $41 million, consisting of $22 million of cash, $12 million of assumed debt and pension liabilities, and seller financing of $7 million. Cash proceeds of $18 million were received with the remaining cash amount of $4 million due within six months of the closing date.

Mr. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Matthews International, stated: "The sale of these businesses is another step toward a more streamlined business structure and our commitment to unlocking the value of our Company in addition to further debt reduction. Adjusted EBITDA for these businesses was approximately break-even for each of the past two fiscal years on sales approximating $100 million for each year. All cash proceeds will be immediately applied to debt reduction upon receipt."

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. In addition, the Company also has a significant investment in Propelis, a brand solutions business formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Propelis delivers integrated solutions including brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production. Matthews International has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Forward-looking Information

Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of Matthews International Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Matthews" or the "Company") regarding the future, including statements regarding the anticipated proceeds from the sale of the Company's European roto-gravure packaging and tooling businesses and debt reduction initiatives and the timing thereof, and may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "seeks," "forecasts," "predicts," "objective," "targets," "potential," "outlook," "may," "will," "could" or the negative of these terms, other comparable terminology and variations thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from management's expectations, and no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include risks to our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the joint venture transaction with Propelis that closed in fiscal year 2025, changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company's products, including changes in costs due to adjustments to tariffs, any impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, environmental liability and limitations on the Company's operations due to environmental laws and regulations, disruptions to certain services, such as telecommunications, network server maintenance, cloud computing or transaction processing services, provided to the Company by third-parties, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company's acquisitions, divestitures, and business combinations, cybersecurity concerns and costs arising with management of cybersecurity threats, effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company's control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, the Company's plans and expectations with respect to its exploration, and contemplated execution, of various strategies with respect to its portfolio of businesses, the Company's plans and expectations with respect to its Board of Directors, and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Daniel E. Stopar

Chief Financial Officer

and Treasurer

(412) 442-8200

SOURCE Matthews International Corporation