Matthijssen Business Systems Named Winner of Customer Satisfaction Awards at the Channel Partner Insight US MSP Innovation Awards 2021

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthijssen Business Systems has been named the winner of Customer Satisfaction Award at the CPI US MSP Innovation Awards 2022.

Jeff Cruz will accept the award as part of an exclusive Channel Partner Insight dinner in the heart of New York later this month.

Channel Partner Insights Winner Matthijssen Business Systems

"We've been recognized for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction in the New York MetrLo area for the 4th year in a row! Specifically, this award recognizes our technical department's success in excellence for its service operations. Channel Partners kindly applauds our commitment to customer service, responsiveness, participation in technical training, technical promotions, and our commitment to assist in their company's success. We consider this award affirmation that our company consistently delivers the highest caliber of service we intend to provide. Thank you tremendously to the members at Channel Partners for this notable recognition of our dedication. Moving forward, we're determined to continue the improvement of our customer service efforts and remain a company our clients can rely on." - President Scott Matthijssen

Matthijssen Business Systems was selected as a winner rising above hundreds of entries from their peers and competitors in the technology sector: a market where spend is expected to reach $7 trillion within the decade.

As companies gear up to capture market share from this, CPI Editor Nima Sherpa Green said the awards are about celebrating success, and those who are serving as extraordinary examples of innovation in the US.

"We want to shine a spotlight on those in our industry who are already leading from the front in a fast-paced, highly ambitious field.

"What we've seen over the last year has shown us that more than ever, being innovative is a real differentiator for progress.

"Entries were extremely competitive, and those who won did so by proving they are truly galvanizing the channel to advance into new opportunities and growth.

"On behalf of the whole Channel Partner Insight team, I would like to share my warm congratulations to each and every winner in the US MSP Innovation Awards 2022."

About Matthijssen Business Systems

Founded in 1958, Matthijssen Business Systems is a New Jersey company that works exclusively with small and mid-sized firms helping them navigate the challenges of today's high-tech environment. Whether it's assisting companies in gaining remote access to information, VoIP communications, data sharing, integrating departments into a network, or just replacing an old copier, the Matthijssen approach is the same: no preconceived ideas, no pushing products, and no grandiose schemes. Learn more at: www.mattnj.com.

About the awards:

The North American MSP Innovation Awards by Channel Partner Insight are designed to recognize channel players and their vendors across North America who are at the forefront of innovation

Independently run, the awards shine a spotlight on new thinking, solutions and growth in the North American channel over the past 12 months.

About Channel Partner Insight:

Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US, helping them to make smarter business decisions.

The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media.

With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.

