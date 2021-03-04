Matthijssen NYC has Been Awarded the Coveted 2021 Excellence in Digital Services Award, by Channel Partners

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthijssen NYC, one of New York City's most trusted business technology solution providers, has received the Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Award. The award was presented in a special program on Wed., March 3, at 4:30 p.m. EST as part of Channel Partners Virtual 2021.

This recognition for consistently delivering superior business impact came in the face of stiff competition, but Matthijssen is proud to be on top. They received the award for streamlining and automating processes, while delivering actionable insights to improve their client's end-customer outcomes. Their entry involved improving the communications system of a large New York City based not-for-profit organization, that focuses on youth development.

Like many other organizations, the pandemic disrupted their operations, and required the staff to be more flexible and have more mobility. To achieve this the customer was purchasing individual cell phone plans and this drove up costs and forced employees to carry two phones around. Matthijssen helped the customer by upgrading their existing VOIP platform to a Unified Communications (UC) System. Their UC system was able to provide call, text and video all in one central platform with mobile apps, avoiding the need to purchase new phones or add new, expensive cell plans, saving the customer thousands of dollars.

"Matthijssen took a consultative approach to understand the business problems, and recommended solutions that were focused on what my needs were. I was particularly impressed at how technical their team was, ensuring me that they are the right partner to do business with." – Executive Director, not-for-profit customer.

"We are proud to be recognized by clients and industry peers alike, and this award is a testament to years of hard work, not just by one person, but the entire team. We remain committed to our firm belief that we can only be successful when our customers are." – Vivek, Partner Matthijssen NYC.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of the technology marketplace, so for an organization's work in piecing together complex solutions to be called out puts them head and shoulder above the competition and in high regard by their customers. That's why the Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards are so coveted in this industry: They represent actual, documented projects that our audience, with the help of their strategic partners, brings to customers." - Bobby DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels Group.

Matthijssen has been delivering results for its customers for over 60 years, and have built a reputation for consistently delivering customer success. The company continues to scale new heights, and evolves its solution portfolio to best fit the needs of its customers. Solutions offered by Matthijssen NYC include Print and managed print services, VoIP and unified communications, cloud document management and GoSafe products for COVID resilience.

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

