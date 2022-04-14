MATTIO Communications and Drew Tybus Launch Oak PR, A Strategy-First CPG Marketing Agency

Public relations leaders Rosie Mattio and Drew Tybus partner to create sister agency specializing in food & beverage and consumer goods brands

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTIO Communications, one of the longest-running and the largest cannabis marketing services firms, today announced the launch of White Oak Communications, LLC ("Oak PR"), a CPG-focused sister agency. Led by industry veteran Drew Tybus, the independently run agency will focus on food & beverage and consumer goods brands to craft and execute custom marketing and communications campaigns.

Drew Tybus is a public relations professional with over 20 years of experience in brand marketing for consumer and lifestyle brands. Over the course of his career, Drew has led brand launches and massive consumer-facing programs for both legacy brands and startups. While his communications experience encompasses almost every consumer goods category, his niche lies within the food and beverage sector. Drew's natural interest and storytelling ability have established him as an in-demand creative strategist and marketing leader.

A public relations powerhouse, MATTIO is sought after by cannabis and non-cannabis brands alike. Oak PR offers services spanning strategic communications, media relations, influencer marketing, event execution, thought leadership and crisis communications and provides clients the opportunity to experience the "MATTIO touch" at a separate, CPG-focused agency. While Oak PR is independently run, the agency will operate with the same commitment to speed, agility and results-driven performance.

"What Rosie has built at MATTIO Communications is simply incredible, so to have the chance to launch an agency that runs parallel to MATTIO is an opportunity that I'm both grateful for and energized to lead," said Drew Tybus, Founder & CEO of Oak PR. "Oak PR represents an expansion into new specialized categories that MATTIO hasn't traditionally taken on, and an opportunity to deploy novel, strategy-first approaches to brand building for CPG, food and beverage, hospitality and consumer lifestyle companies."

"Oak PR is a thrilling opportunity for MATTIO to support brands in established sectors with the same attentive and high-touch services we are known for in the cannabis industry," said Rosie Mattio, Founder and CEO of MATTIO Communications. "Drew's ability to consistently understand and translate client objectives to mainstream audiences is a rare skill in this space, and I have every confidence that he will guide Oak clients with the precision and expertise that he and MATTIO share."

About MATTIO Communications

MATTIO Communications is an industry-leading strategic marketing firm focused on cannabis, lifestyle and emerging markets. With deep roots in storytelling and PR, we use our well-honed communication skills, industry knowledge and creative muscle to drive conversations, shape perceptions and help clients achieve ambitious business goals. MATTIO provides end-to-end marketing services, including media and investor relations, crisis communication, content creation, social media, SEO and experiential marketing. We have firms in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. For more information, visit mattio.com.

About Oak PR:

Oak PR is a communications agency that provides a strategy-first approach to public relations and deep influence. Our expertise comes from experience in crafting and executing custom marketing and communications programs that shift perceptions and drive conversations. We generate impactful earned media coverage, produce attention-getting events that engage audiences, and work with tastemakers and insiders to sow deep seeds of lasting influence.

Founded by Drew Tybus, a 20+ year PR professional, Oak PR focuses on cannabis, food & beverage and consumer goods brands. Proudly based in Scotch Plains, New Jersey the agency aims to have a NY-Metro office soon, but will have staff located remotely across the country based on expertise and client needs.

