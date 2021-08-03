MATTIO Communications Launches "High Priority," A New Podcast Examining Social Equity Within the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTIO Communications, one of the longest-running and the largest cannabis marketing services firm, today launched " High Priority ," a new podcast that examines the lasting impact of cannabis prohibition and how public and private social equity measures are shaping the future of the industry.

Weekly episodes hosted by Alexis Dionne and Chelsea, two PR professionals and women of color in cannabis, feature interviews with industry experts, including impact brand founders, policy advocates, investors and historians, about the most pressing social equity issues today. Upcoming interviews include conversations with 40 Tons , Marijuana Policy Project, Lantern , Our Academy and other brands and organizations committed to creating a more equitable business community.

"High Priority" is part of the company's larger MATTIO Voices initiative, which aims to broaden existing perceptions of what it means to be a cannabis professional by spotlighting industry stakeholders who are BIPOC, LGBTQIA and disabled. The initiative consists of three pillars: a pro bono program which offers at least one quarter of PR services to entrepreneurs of color or social equity licensees; High Priority, a free platform that enables brands and reputable nonprofits to reach wider audiences; and ongoing fundraising for nonprofits focused on addressing the harm perpetuated by the War on Drugs, including the Last Prisoner Project.

"As the largest cannabis agency in the country, we have a unique responsibility to leverage our reach to not only educate other industry leaders, but also support underrepresented entrepreneurs and advocates who are at the forefront of creating a truly inclusive and next-generation sector," said Rosie Mattio, Founder and CEO of MATTIO Communications.

New episodes of High Priority are available every Tuesday and can be found on Apple, Spotify and all major podcast platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.mattio.com/high-priority-podcast .

About MATTIO Communications

MATTIO Communications is an industry-leading strategic marketing firm focused on cannabis, lifestyle and emerging markets. With deep roots in storytelling and PR, we use our well-honed communication skills, industry knowledge and creative muscle to drive conversations, shape perceptions and help clients achieve ambitious business goals. MATTIO provides end-to-end marketing services, including media and investor relations, crisis communication, content creation, social media, SEO and experiential marketing. We have firms in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. For more information, visit mattio.com.

Media Contact

Renee Cotsis

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MATTIO Communications