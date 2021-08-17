MATTIO Communications Ranks No. 190 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,243%

"Since MATTIO started, we have grown our client base to over 50 companies in every vertical across the cannabis industry across the U.S. and Canada," said Rosie Mattio, Founder and CEO of MATTIO Communications. "Our team is especially proud to be recognized as one of the only PR firms ever featured on the Inc. 5000 list, and our tremendous growth over the past three years reflects the abundance of opportunities available in the nascent cannabis industry."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 19 to 20, 2021. This year's speakers will include Arianna Huffington, Bert Jacobs, Sheryl Sandberg, and many more.

MATTIO Communications is an industry-leading strategic marketing firm focused on cannabis, lifestyle and emerging markets. With deep roots in storytelling and PR, we use our well-honed communication skills, industry knowledge and creative muscle to drive conversations, shape perceptions and help clients achieve ambitious business goals. MATTIO provides end-to-end marketing services, including media and investor relations, crisis communication, content creation, social media, SEO and experiential marketing. We have firms in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. For more information, visit mattio.com.

