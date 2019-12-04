Mattress Advisor Donates Over 100 Beds to Children in Need

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, Mattress Advisor , the leading online resource for all things sleep, is announcing a donation of 119 mattresses to Charlotte-based charity Beds for Kids ' "Thousand Bed Challenge." Beds for Kids, a non-profit that delivers beds and essential furniture to families in need, recently launched an initiative to provide 1,000 beds to local children who are currently sleeping on the floor or without a bed to call their own.

Mattress Advisor is a leading and unbiased resource helping consumers get better rest through sleep health information, tips, and product reviews. The site takes a holistic approach to sleep wellness, acting as an all-encompassing resource for every sleep need. On December 3rd, Mattress Advisor will be kicking off the Thousand Bed Challenge by fulfilling over 10% of that goal.

"Thousands of children throughout the country go to bed each night without a comfortable or safe place to sleep. Since our founding, we have been committed to bettering sleep health for all, so this opportunity felt natural for us," says Todd Alexander, Co-Founder and President of Mattress Advisor. "We're excited to participate in such a meaningful project, and we are eager to contribute to a cause near to our mission and close to home."

A child's sleep habits, listening and learning skills, behavior, and cognitive development all improve just by sleeping in a bed (Beds for Kids ). Beds for Kids, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, empowers families with children by delivering beds and other essential furniture items to powerfully supplement the family's resources as they rise out of poverty and into self-sufficiency.

On December 11, Mattress Advisor will join the Beds for Kids team in personally delivering mattresses to children in the area who are currently sleeping without one. "We're thrilled to work with Mattress Advisor to commence our Thousand Bed Challenge," adds Amanda Ross, Managing Director at Beds for Kids. "Thanks to their team, we're now 119 beds closer to our goal, which is a great start to the giving season."

To learn more or contribute a monetary or mattress donation toward the Thousand Bed Challenge, visit: www.mattressadvisor.com/1000beds .

About Mattress Advisor

Mattress Advisor is a market-leading digital resource focused on sleep, its impact on health and wellness, and related consumer products, including mattresses, bedding, sleep tech, and more. At Mattress Advisor, you'll find everything you need to get your best sleep ever – from expert tips on improving your sleep health to unbiased reviews on the best sleep products on the market. As our mission states, we exist to help people live their best days by finding their best night's sleep.

Mattress Advisor has been featured on FastCompany, CBS, NBC, USA Today, and CNET as a trusted source and is referenced by many other organizations across the web. To learn more, visit MattressAdvisor.com .

About Beds for Kids

Founded in 2011, Beds for Kids is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to provide beds and essential furniture to children and their families in need. Since January 2011, Beds for Kids has delivered 12,027 beds and 115,664 total bed and furniture units to children and families in need in our community. Beds for Kids continues to serve families each year in an effective, long lasting and dignifying way. For more information on ways you can help furnish futures, please visit bedsforkids.org .

