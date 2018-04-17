Mattress and Mattress Component Market to be Worth US$ 83.6 Bn & US$ 30.2 Bn, Respectively by 2026: TMR

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

With growing consumer preference and huge market potential, the mattress market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. Globally, innerspring mattress type dominates the market in terms of revenue. Innerspring mattress segment held the largest share in the global mattress market. Innerspring mattress constituted majority share in terms of revenue in the Asia Pacific mattress market in 2017 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing health issues due to sleep disorder among consumers are propelling the demand for good quality mattresses. With the increasing disposable income, most customers are ready to pay extra for health benefits as well as luxury bedding products for luxurious, comfortable sleep. Apart from this, the increasingly busy schedules of people are inducing mental tiredness in them, making sound sleep a compulsion. All these factors are anticipated to drive the mattress and mattress component market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample PDF for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42584

In terms of mattress size, queen size mattress occupied the largest market share in the overall mattress market in 2017 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Queen size mattresses are the most cost effective size. These mattresses are an ideal choice for couples who are looking for floor space-friendly as well as cost-effective mattresses. Hence, demand for this particular mattress size is on the rise and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Growth in the mattress industry is driven by rise in construction activity influenced by economic development. Both commercial and residential construction is on the rise globally especially in the U.S. Housing and hospitality sectors are primarily supporting this growth. The commercial sector, which includes hotel industries, offices, and institutions, and healthcare industry, has seen robust growth in the past few years and is expected to witness similar growth in the coming years. Growing construction expenditure in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific will further strengthen demand. In addition, considerable growth in the hotel industry was observed in the Asia Pacific region with almost 350 new hotels and around 90000+ rooms opened in 2017. Majority of homeowners are undertaking home improvements to refurbish and to add value to their houses. Remodeling homes is the most popular renovation followed by wallpapering, painting, and carpeting among others. Consumers spend lavishly on home renovation in developed regions such as the U.S. and the U.K due to improved economic conditions. During home renovations, different shapes and sizes of mattresses (square, circular and semi circular, polygon or hexagon, and triangular among others) are purchased. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand for mattresses in these regions over the forecast period.

Brochure Download at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42584

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the mattress market and acquired more than 37% share in 2017. It is anticipated to be the most swiftly developing region due to rising adoption of health beneficial mattresses in the developing economies of China and India. China was the major contributor to the growth of the Asia Pacific mattress market. Moreover, China is the largest mattress market globally followed by the U.S. Asia Pacific was followed by the markets in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market owing to rising number of health conscious people who are ready to pay considerable amounts for products that are beneficial to health. All these factors have propelled the growth of the mattress market in this region. Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Latin America are expected to become new revenue generating areas for large mattress dealers.

Get complete Report TOC at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/42584

Companies are focusing on achieving long-term growth through value added services the mattress market is highly competitive where top five players occupied more than half of the market share in the overall mattress industry in 2017. Major players in the mattress market include Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Serta, Inc., Spring Air Company, Select Comfort, Southerland Bedding Co., Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., King Koil, Inc., Zhejiang Huaweimei Group Co. Ltd., Silentnight Group, and Relyon Limited among others.

The scope of the study presents a comprehensive evaluation of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the mattress market as below:

Request for Discount on this Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=42584

Market segmentation:

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Product Type

Foam

Hybrid

Innerspring

Latex

Others (Waterbed and Air Bed)

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Size

Twin or Single Size

Twin XL Size

Full or Double Size

Queen Size

King Size

Others

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Component

Foam Polyurethane foam Polyethylene foam Visco-Elastic foam Gel foam Polyester foam Latex rubber foam Convoluted foam Evlon Hotels

Innerspring or Coils Bonnel Coils Pocket Coils Continuous Coils Offset Coils

Latex Natural Synthetic

Fillings Coir Wool Cotton Others (Fiber, Polyester)

Ticking

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Luxury Furniture Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luxury-furniture-market.html

Hard Luxury Goods Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hard-luxury-goods-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research