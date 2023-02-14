Mattress Clarity donates $25,000 to The SAFE Alliance to Provide Safe Spaces and Support to Survivors of Abuse

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mattress Clarity announced a donation of $25,000 to The SAFE Alliance that will be used to support their mission of ending abuse and violence in the Austin community.

The SAFE Alliance is a non-profit organization that works to stop abuse in all stages of life, serving survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, and sex trafficking. The funds will be used to provide shelter for those who are not safe in their homes and support their futures by providing various services, including counseling, legal support, and child care.

Mattress Clarity Donation to SAFE Austin

Mattress Clarity, an Austin-based company, believes that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to sleep. In 2021, there were over 230,000 incidences of family violence in the state of Texas, increasing by 8.1% since 2020. Between 2021 and 2022, The SAFE Alliance was able to provide over 75,000 nights of care for those experiencing violence at home. The $25,000 donation, which was presented to The SAFE Alliance at their headquarters, will further support their efforts.

Donations of any amount can help support a variety of The SAFE Alliance's services; $25 provides a welcome kit to those coming into the shelter, $750 provides two months of counseling for a survivor; $1,000 covers classes at a SAFE charter school; $2,500 pays for sexual assault exams and advocacy support for a survivor; and a $5,000 donation provides one month of emergency and support services for five survivors of trafficking. The SAFE Alliance also accepts a variety of non-monetary donations at their warehouse.

The Mattress Clarity team spoke to Erica Redding, Development Officer for SAFE. "In working to help families to escape and break these cycles of abuse, we've seen how important it is for people to close their doors at night and know that they are safe," said Redding. "This is an extraordinary gift and it's wonderful to see a company show their commitment to serving the community."

Mattress Clarity will continue their partnership with The SAFE Alliance and plans to support the charity's work in the Austin community in the future. To learn more about SAFE or make a donation visit safeaustin.org .

