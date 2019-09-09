Mattress Direct partners with The Sharing Shed to supply mattresses for children affected by flooding

Mattress Direct has worked with the Sharing Shed for 4 years collecting gently used sheets, blankets, and pillows at all Mattress Direct Showrooms, helping collect gently used mattresses through DeliverPRO, and building twin mattresses at Campbell Mattress.

"When I first met Sherry from the Sharing Shed, she told me that they received some second hand queen size mattresses, but rarely were twin mattresses donated. They often were forced to sleep children on the floor or put three or four kids in one queen size bed together," said, Pat McCurren CEO of Mattress Direct, Inc.

"We're excited to be developing the 'Home at Last' program with The Sharing Shed," McCurren continued. "Every child deserves a bed of their own. Sherry and the volunteers at the Sharing Shed are working hard week in and week out to help provide the basic necessities for those who are suddenly in crisis, and it's been an honor to help them collect the items they need to do such important work."

During the month of September, Home at Last has a goal of donating a new mattress to 100 children currently without a bed of their own.

For every Campbell Heritage Collection, M.H. Gray, or Relax-O-Pedic Mattress purchased from Mattress Direct a twin mattress will be donated to The Sharing Shed for little ones in need.

Twin mattress can be purchased at Mattress Direct for the "Home at Last" program to be delivered to The Sharing Shed.

Donations can be made directly to the "Home at Last" program by visiting http://www.thesharingshed.org

Mattress Direct, Inc.

4280 North Service Road

St. Peters, MO 63376

(314) 370-1700

The Sharing Shed

923 East Terra Ln.

O'fallon, MO 63366

(636) 439-6889

Mattress Direct, Inc (www.stlmattressdirect.com) is a leading sleep specialty seller in the St. Louis area, and the parent company of Campbell Sleep, LLC.

Campbell Sleep, LLC (www.campbellsleep.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mattress Direct, Inc and has been building mattresses in the state of Missouri since it was founded in 1933.

Relax-O-Pedic (www.relaxopedic.com) is s premium support sleep product line designed and built at Campbell Sleep, LLC.

M.H. Gray (www.graysleep.com) is a premium traditional innerspring mattress line designed and built at Campbell Sleep, LLC.

The Sharing Shed (www.thesharingshed.org) is an equipping ministry serving families and individuals of St. Charles County and surrounding areas who are experiencing a crisis and need a helping hand.

SOURCE Mattress Direct

Related Links

http://stlmattressdirect.com

