Mattress Direct partners with The St. Louis Blues to debut a St. Louis Blues Zero Mattress and Smart Pillow

The St. Louis Blues Zero Mattress and Smart Pillow feature Zero Cooling Technology that pulls excess heat away from your body and both will be available for purchase in the STL Authentics team store and online at the team's official web store.

Mattress Direct has been The Performance Bedding partner of the St. Louis Blues dating back to the 2015-2016 season, fitting the team for sleep products that help them rest, relax, and recover from the rigors of the NHL season.

"Bringing these remarkable products to the STL Authentics team store is a dream come true," said Pat McCurren, CEO of Mattress Direct, Inc and a lifelong Blues Fan. "Keeping your body cool helps maintain the deepest stages of sleep." McCurren continued, "With the ideal balance of comfort and support to relieve pressure and align your spine, the St. Louis Blues Zero Mattress and Pillow offer the kind of rest you should expect. Now everyone can sleep like the pros do."

The St. Louis Blues Zero Mattress and Smart Pillow are set to debut this December, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Mattress Direct, Inc (www.stlmattressdirect.com) is a leading sleep specialty seller in the St. Louis area, and the parent company of Campbell Sleep, LLC.

Campbell Sleep, LLC (www.campbellsleep.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mattress Direct, Inc and has been building mattresses in the state of Missouri since it was founded in 1933.

Zero Mattress (www.zeromattress.com) is a cooling mattress in a box designed in St. Louis, MO by Mattress Direct, Inc.

