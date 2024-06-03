Mattress Firm Partners with Basketball Phenom Cameron Brink to Highlight the Transformative Impact of Sleep on Athletic Performance

Brink Becomes Founding Member of Mattress Firm's "Team Sleep Well," Launching This Summer to Promote the Importance of Quality Rest and Recovery

HOUSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is excited to make dreams come true this summer by joining forces with professional women's basketball star Cameron Brink on a new initiative underscoring the crucial role of sleep on physical health. Launching today, Team Sleep Well will unite top athletes and sleep experts with cutting-edge sleep technology on a mission to redefine what peak performance means to high-achievers and everyday people.

Cameron Brink x Mattress Firm

"As a professional athlete, quality sleep has always been essential to my performance on and off the court, and just as crucial to my success as exercise and a balanced diet," said Cameron Brink. "That is why I am thrilled to be joining Mattress Firm's Team Sleep Well as its founding member, where I'll get a chance to help millions of Americans understand the true importance that quality rest has on wellbeing."

Alongside Brink, professional runner Kenny Bednarek will be joining Team Sleep Well as a part of Mattress Firm's broader mission to help Americans sleep well so they can live well. By delving into the world of sports, Brink, Bednarek and several other rising talents yet to be announced will spotlight rest and recovery's critical role in achieving athletic greatness with Mattress Firm. In the coming months, new members of Team Sleep Well will be unveiled, documenting their journeys to finding the perfect sleep setup and how it's been a gamechanger in their personal and professional lives. With the help of a Mattress Firm Sleep Advisor, all athletes on Team Sleep Well will undergo sleep consultations, which will properly showcase the important correlation between sleep and athletic performance.

"At Mattress Firm, we're constantly inspired by the stories of how our products enhance the lives of individuals across the country – from professional athletes to everyday people," said Sam Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Mattress Firm. "Cameron Brink's dedication to health, wellness and fitness made her our 'first pick' for Team Sleep Well, and we're excited to see the positive impact she has alongside her teammates."

The main objective of Team Sleep Well is to enhance personal performance and wellbeing through scientifically backed sleep solutions and expert guidance. These findings will support the brand's commitment to helping Americans everywhere sleep at night – aligning with the brand's latest creative campaign highlighting how anyone can sleep comfortably at night, thanks to Mattress Firm. In this effort, Mattress Firm and Team Sleep Well will also have a presence at Brink's hosted charity basketball clinic, Next22, where 40 rising basketball stars can hear from Brink on the impact of Team Sleep Well and will get to go home with a fan-favorite Mattress Firm product to help them sleep more comfortably at night.

"We are so excited to have our Sleep Experts be a part of Team Sleep Well. With more than 6,000 highly trained experts, who all receive hundreds of hours of training annually, our roster of Sleep Experts truly operate like a team already. Alongside Cameron Brink with Team Sleep Well, we at Mattress Firm are utilizing and enhancing our technologies and services to ensure that every individual—athlete or otherwise—can access the personalized sleep solutions they need to excel," said Jody Putnam, Chief Retail Officer at Mattress Firm.

Join Cameron Brink and Team Sleep Well to discover how the right mattress can make a difference in your health and daily performance both on and off the court. Don't just dream about success – sleep on it with Mattress Firm.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

