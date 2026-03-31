Mattress Firm Wins Two Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Awards

The Sleepy's By Sealy Skye Hybrid Mattress and Sealy Posturepedic® Ashurst II Mattress earn recognition for performance, comfort and design

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, announced today that its exclusive Sleepy's By Sealy Skye Hybrid Mattress and the Sealy Posturepedic® Ashurst II Mattress have been named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2026.

Recognized for their performance and intentional design, each mattress offers distinct benefits tailored to different sleep needs:

The Sleepy's By Sealy Skye Hybrid Mattress, designed for sleepers who want balanced support and cushion the moment they lie down, pairs responsive coils with contouring comfort layers for pressure distribution and to reduce motion transfer.

The Sealy Posturepedic® Ashurst II Mattress features reinforced, targeted support designed to promote spinal alignment and help provide steady, dependable comfort night after night.

"It's exciting to see both the Sleepy's By Sealy Skye Hybrid Mattress and the Sealy Posturepedic® Ashurst II Mattress recognized in Good Housekeeping's Bedding Awards," said David Cartildge, Vice President of Product & Innovation at Mattress Firm. "Quality sleep plays a vital role in overall health, well-being and longevity. That's why we take pride in making better sleep easier – through the range of products we offer and the expertise we provide to help customers find the right sleep system to support truly restorative rest."

The fiber scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tested hundreds of bedding products to find Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Award winners. Using specialized equipment, they conducted evaluations to assess factors like fabric strength, pilling resistance, shrinkage after laundering, and more. Lab experts enlisted more than 800 sleep testers to use these products in their own homes, and they gave feedback on comfort, support, ease of use, and sleep quality. Judges focused on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, and sustainability to choose these winners.

With thousands of locations nationwide and a curated assortment of leading sleep brands, Mattress Firm helps millions of customers each year find the right mattress for their individual needs. Recognition in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Awards reinforces its position as a trusted sleep expert, guiding shoppers with knowledgeable Sleep Experts® and thoughtfully selected products designed to support better rest.

Guests can shop the award-winning mattresses and other great products in stores nationwide and online at http://mattressfirm.com.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,200+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, Purple®, Sleepy's®, Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Serta®, Simmons®, Tuft & Needle® and tulo®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night, and with this partnership we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://mattressfirm.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm