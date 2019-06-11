Mattress Firm's Fourth of July Sale Sparks Savings on the Best Brands Plus FREE Accessories

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm is celebrating Fourth of July by dropping prices on its most popular mattress brands and offering customers the chance to complete their sleep sanctuaries with the best sleep accessories for FREE.

Starting June 19, customers can shop Mattress Firm's Fourth of July Sale and upgrade their bedroom with savings of up to $400*. The more you buy, the more you get – with three ways to get free accessories. With a purchase of as little as $299, shoppers can receive two FREE memory foam pillows or a mattress protector, and with a purchase of $599 or more shoppers can get a FREE adjustable base or two FREE pillows and a mattress protector. What's more, with a purchase of $799 or more, shoppers can take home a FREE adjustable base, two pillows and a mattress protector. With so many free upgrades, Mattress Firm's Fourth of July Sale can't be beat!

Hurry in to shop Mattress Firm's Fourth of July Sale (through July 4) with these unbeatable deals:

Take home the Sleepy's Rest Firm mattress for only $299 .

Upgrade your bed to a Sleepy's Hush Firm mattress for $599 – a savings of $200 .

Save $100 and get the Beautyrest Ashaway Plush mattress for only $799 .

Spend $299+ and get two memory pillows OR a mattress protector.

Spend $599+ and get a Free Adjustable Base OR two pillows AND a mattress protector.

Spend $799+ and get a Free Adjustable Base AND two pillows AND a mattress protector.

These great deals won't last long, so hurry in! For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers:

*Save up to $400: Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress set and model (max savings of up to $400). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or Final Markdown. Other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid 6/19/19-7/4/19 or while supplies last and at participating locations only. See store for complete details.

Free Free Free Offer: Valid 6/19/19-7/4/19. Purchase select mattresses at $299 and above and receive select free gifts with purchase. Offer breakouts are as follows: Spend $299-$598.99 and receive 2 free pillows (a $58 value) OR a free mattress protector (up to a $99 value). Spend $599-$798.99 and receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $699 value) OR 2 free pillows (a $58 value) AND a free mattress protector (up to a $99 value). Spend $799 or more and receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $699 value), 2 free pillows (a $58 value) AND a free mattress protector (up to a $99 value). Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set. Where applicable, free gifts must be same-size as mattress purchased. Offer has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or Final Markdown, Purple, tulo or Serta iComfort. Other exclusions may apply. Value of free gifts received (up to $856) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned for a refund. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store for complete details.

