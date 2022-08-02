Mattress Market Industry Analysis Report: 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Continuous Development of New Products to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 11:50 ET
The mattress market industry analysis report is segmented by the Product (Innerspring mattress, Memory foam mattress, Latex mattress, and Other mattresses), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America)
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mattress market share is expected to increase by USD 14.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%. The continuous development of new products will fuel the global mattress market growth. Vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their product lines by launching new variants of mattresses. They are trying to increase their sales as well as improve their market share in the global mattress market by launching new products. They are focusing on integrating new features in their mattresses to ensure improved comfort for end-users. Such increasing availability of new variants of mattresses will encourage more commercial and individual end-users to buy such models. For instance, in April 2019, Saatva announced the launch of its precision adjustable Solaire mattress. The new mattress features a 100% natural Talalay latex comfort layer with five-zone lumbar support. Due to this, the growth in the number of new product launches will have an influence on the sales of mattresses, which will drive the growth of the global mattress market during the forecast period.
Technavio report extensively covers mattress market segmentation by product (innerspring mattress, memory foam mattress, latex mattress, and other mattresses), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America).
- Revenue Generating Segment - The mattress market share growth in the innerspring mattress segment will be significant for revenue generation. Another segment offering significant growth opportunities for vendors is the latex mattress. Latex has elastic properties, and it can easily respond to end-users weight and movements. This elasticity helps to support the heaviest parts of the body for pressure relief and ensures reduced stress on pressure points. Also, the structure of latex ensures resistance to dust mites. This helps maintain a fresh sleep environment. These factors help in increasing the sales of mattresses during the forecast period.
- Regional Highlights - 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India is the key market for the mattress market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of commercial end-users will facilitate the mattress market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The mattress market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- Expansion of commercial end-users
- Growing demand for smart mattresses
- The rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses
The mattress market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The mattress market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. among others
- Casper Sleep Inc.- The company offers some variants of mattresses offered by the company are The Wave, The Casper, and The Essential.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mattress market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mattress market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mattress market vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Mattress Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Mattress Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The predicted growth of the latex pillow market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 591.33 million, at a progressing CAGR of 4.42%.
- The bathroom linen market share is expected to increase by USD 9.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%.
|
Mattress Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 14.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.01
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The UK, US, India, Spain, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples Market" Research Reports
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Innerspring mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Memory foam mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 21: Latex mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 23: Other mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 26: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 32: Customer landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 45: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Competitive scenario
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Industry risks
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 51: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Casper Sleep Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Casper Sleep Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Casper Sleep Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Casper Sleep Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 56: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Kingsdown Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Kingsdown Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Kingsdown Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Kingsdown Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Leggett & Platt Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- Exhibit 69: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Saatva Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Saatva Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Saatva Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Saatva Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Exhibit 76: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings
- 11.11 Sleep Number Corp.
- Exhibit 80: Sleep Number Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Sleep Number Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Sleep Number Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Tempur Sealy International Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Tempur Sealy International Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
