Mattress Market size is set to grow by USD 30.6 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for smart mattresses boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mattress market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.57% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mattress market 2024-2028

Mattress Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 30.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Bedbuyer Pty Ltd., Brooklyn Bedding, Casper Sleep Inc., CVB Inc., Eight Sleep Inc., Englander Sleep Products, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Layla Sleep Inc., PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Puffy LLC, Relyon Group Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sheela Foam Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Sleep Number Corp., Southerland Sleep, and Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Market Driver

In the global mattress market, vendors like Serta Simmons Bedding, Helix Sleep, Eight Sleep, Saatva, and Flo Mattress provide customized mattresses to cater to individual customer needs. Saatva offers customization in materials, size, and height, while Helix Sleep uses a Sleep Quiz for unique requirements. Flo Mattress offers Ortho models for back pain sufferers. Eight Sleep provides customization for smart technology, firmness, and size. These options encourage sales, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The mattress market is currently experiencing a surge in demand for comfortable and supportive mattresses. Consumers are looking for high-quality products that offer good value for money. Furnishings and home goods are in high demand, with many people investing in new mattresses for their homes. Comfort and durability are key considerations for buyers.

Bed-in-a-box companies have gained popularity due to their convenience and affordability. Memory foam and adjustable mattresses are popular trends, offering customized comfort and support. Bedding materials like latex and springs are also in demand, providing different levels of firmness and comfort. Consumers are also interested in eco-friendly and hypoallergenic options, making sustainable and organic mattresses a growing trend. Overall, the mattress market is thriving, with a focus on comfort, value, and innovation.

Market Challenges

The mattress market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material costs, particularly for petroleum-based polyurethane used in memory foam mattresses. These costs are influenced by natural gas and crude oil prices, which have risen due to supply-demand imbalances and uncertain political environments.

Additionally, the limited availability of natural raw materials, such as latex, has led to price increases. Labor costs also impact manufacturing processes and raw material costs, hindering market growth during the forecast period.

In the mattress market, several challenges exist for businesses. One major challenge is the intense competition. With numerous brands and retailers offering similar products, standing out in the market can be difficult. Another challenge is the increasing trend of online sales. As more consumers opt for the convenience of buying mattresses online, brick-and-mortar stores face declining foot traffic. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce giants like Amazon makes it harder for smaller businesses to compete.

Another challenge is the need to keep up with changing consumer preferences. As people become more health-conscious, they demand mattresses that offer better support and comfort. Meeting these demands while keeping costs competitive is a significant challenge for mattress businesses. Finally, ensuring product quality and durability is crucial to build customer trust and loyalty.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Innerspring mattress

2.2 Memory foam mattress

2.3 Latex mattress

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- At Mattress Market, we provide top-quality mattresses to meet various customer needs. Our selection includes innerspring, memory foam, and hybrid options. We ensure competitive pricing and excellent customer service. Our team is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect mattress for a good night's sleep. We source our products from trusted manufacturers and offer flexible financing options. Visit US today to explore our wide range of mattresses.

Research Analysis

The Mattress Market encompasses various segments within the real estate industry, catering to both residential and commercial end-uses. In the residential segment, home furnishings play a significant role, with mattresses being a key bedding product. The market offers a range of options, including memory foam, latex, smart, innerspring, hybrid, and foam mattresses. These mattresses come in various sizes, such as Queen and King, to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Offline distribution channels, like specialty stores, coexist with online distribution channels, such as e-commerce furnishing sites.

Enterprises in this sector target both household and commercial consumers, providing a wide range of mattresses, pillows, bed linen, and household furniture. The e-commerce sector has disrupted traditional sales models, enabling consumers to easily purchase mattresses from the comfort of their homes. Roll-pack technology has revolutionized the mattress industry, making it more convenient for consumers to transport and store their mattresses. The market continues to evolve, with ongoing research and development focusing on enhancing comfort, durability, and sustainability.

Market Research Overview

In the realm of sleep solutions, the market offers a vast array of mattresses designed to cater to various comfort preferences and needs. These mattresses come in different types, such as memory foam, latex, and spring. Each type boasts unique features, with memory foam providing contouring support and pressure relief, latex offering bounce and durability, and springs ensuring traditional comfort.

The selection process involves considering factors like firmness, size, and price to find the perfect match for a good night's sleep. Prospective buyers can explore various options, including adjustable beds and hybrid mattresses, to enhance their sleep experience. Additionally, the market provides various financing and delivery options for added convenience.

