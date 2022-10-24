Mattress Market Size to be Worth $67.5 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mattress market size is expected to reach USD 67.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing cases of back problems associated with uncomfortable sleeping surfaces are boosting the demand for innerspring mattresses. Another major factor driving the segment growth is the improving condition of the housing market, along with enhanced purchasing power parity across the globe. The rapidly growing real estate industry, coupled with a rise in residential and personal spaces including apartments, and houses among others across the globe, is fueling the product demand. The majority of the consumers reported that they would consider making huge purchases for the household because of a considerable amount of time spent at home, which made them notice various aspects that might need to be updated or are missing.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The foam segment led the industry in 2021 owing to the increased preference for these products in the domestic and commercial sectors.

The queen-size mattress segment led the industry in 2021 on account of the low cost of these products. Moreover, these mattresses provide more sleeping space than single- & double-size mattresses.

The household segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing availability of premium mattress products with numerous functional benefits.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

According to a blog by Sleepyhead in 2022, manufacturers are providing novel offerings, like a 100-night free trial, which would have been unthinkable a decade ago if consumers wanted to buy a mattress without going through the retail experience. Due to this strategy, buyers feel confident while purchasing mattresses online.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in 2021 and is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to changing lifestyles according to the recent trends in home décor.

Mattress Market Growth & Trends

In terms of value, the foam mattress segment dominated the industry and will account for the largest revenue share by 2030. Memory foam is widely used in the commercial sector, especially in hospitals, as it offers several benefits. Memory foam molds as per the body in response to heat and pressure, thereby evenly distributing body weight. The design technique of memory foam mattresses is such that it returns to their original shape once the pressure is removed. North America held the second-largest share in 2021 owing to an increased number of home renovation activities that include personalizing according to recent trends and consumer needs.

For instance, according to a remodeling survey from the National Association of Home Builders, 40% of the houses in North America are more than 50 years old anticipating there will be an increase in renovation spending in the coming years. Manufacturing these products requires low capital investment, and thus, a number of players are entering the market. This has led to price competitiveness in the industry. With changing buying behavior of consumers, premium mattresses including memory foam and latex mattresses have also been experiencing traction among consumers. In addition, increasing cases of severe back problems, mainly caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, are likely to play a vital role in boosting the demand for specialty mattresses, such as airbeds, waterbeds, and foam-based mattresses.

Mattress Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mattress market on the basis of type, size, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Mattress Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Innerspring

Foam

Hybrid

Others

Mattress Market - Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Single

Double

Queen

King

Mattress Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Household

Commercial

Mattress Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Offline

Online

Mattress Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Mattress Market

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Spring Air International

Sleep Number Corp.

Kingsdown, Inc.

Southerland Sleep

Boll & Branch

Casper Sleep Inc.

