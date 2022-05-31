Mattress Market size to increase by USD 14.36 Bn | Driven by the expansion of commercial end-users | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global mattress market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors are competing based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution.

Technavio identifies Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of commercial end-users, growing demand for smart mattresses, and the rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices and high manufacturing costs, the growing threat from counterfeit mattresses, and stringent government regulations for manufacturing mattresses will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For additional insights on the vendor landscape, View Our Sample Report

Mattress Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global mattress market is segmented as below:

Product

Innerspring Mattress



Memory Foam Mattress



Latex Mattress



Other Mattresses

The innerspring mattress segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased demand and affordability of innerspring mattresses.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

About 52% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rise in the sales of household products via e-commerce channels and expansion of geographical presence by key vendors are driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mattress market report covers the following areas:

Mattress Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mattress market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mattress market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mattress Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mattress market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mattress market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mattress market vendors

Related Reports:

Mattress Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries UK, US, India, Spain, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product

5.3 Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Innerspring mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Memory foam mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Latex mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Other mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 26: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 45: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape

10.2 Competitive scenario

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 50: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 51: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Casper Sleep Inc.

Exhibit 53: Casper Sleep Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Casper Sleep Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Casper Sleep Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 56: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Kingsdown Inc.

Exhibit 59: Kingsdown Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Kingsdown Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Kingsdown Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Leggett & Platt Inc.

Exhibit 65: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

Exhibit 69: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 70: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Segment focus

11.9 Saatva Inc.

Exhibit 73: Saatva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Saatva Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Saatva Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Exhibit 76: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview



Exhibit 77: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key news



Exhibit 79: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Sleep Number Corp.

Exhibit 80: Sleep Number Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Sleep Number Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Sleep Number Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Exhibit 83: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Tempur Sealy International Inc. – Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio