Mattress Market size to increase by USD 14.36 Bn | Driven by the expansion of commercial end-users | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mattress Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will increase by USD 14.36 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The continuous expansion in the urban population is creating significant demand for mattresses in the region.
Vendor Landscape
The global mattress market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors are competing based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution.
Technavio identifies Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of commercial end-users, growing demand for smart mattresses, and the rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices and high manufacturing costs, the growing threat from counterfeit mattresses, and stringent government regulations for manufacturing mattresses will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Mattress Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global mattress market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Innerspring Mattress
- Memory Foam Mattress
- Latex Mattress
- Other Mattresses
The innerspring mattress segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased demand and affordability of innerspring mattresses.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
About 52% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rise in the sales of household products via e-commerce channels and expansion of geographical presence by key vendors are driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mattress market report covers the following areas:
Mattress Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mattress market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mattress market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mattress Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mattress market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mattress market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mattress market vendors
|
Mattress Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 14.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.01
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK, US, India, Spain, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Innerspring mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Memory foam mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 21: Latex mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 23: Other mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 26: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 32: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 45: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Competitive scenario
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 51: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Casper Sleep Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Casper Sleep Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Casper Sleep Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Casper Sleep Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 56: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Kingsdown Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Kingsdown Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Kingsdown Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Kingsdown Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Leggett & Platt Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Leggett & Platt Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- Exhibit 69: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Saatva Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Saatva Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Saatva Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Saatva Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Exhibit 76: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings
- 11.11 Sleep Number Corp.
- Exhibit 80: Sleep Number Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Sleep Number Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Sleep Number Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Tempur Sealy International Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Tempur Sealy International Inc. – Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
