Mattress Market to Grow by USD 30.6 Billion from 2024-2028, as Demand for Smart Mattresses Rises with AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global mattress market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.57% during the forecast period. Growing demand for smart mattresses is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for customized mattresses. However, fluctuating raw material prices and high manufacturing costs poses a challenge.Key market players include Bedbuyer Pty Ltd., Brooklyn Bedding, Casper Sleep Inc., CVB Inc., Eight Sleep Inc., Englander Sleep Products, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Layla Sleep Inc., PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Puffy LLC, Relyon Group Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sheela Foam Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Sleep Number Corp., Southerland Sleep, and Tempur Sealy International Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mattress market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Innerspring mattress, Memory foam mattress, Latex mattress, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Bedbuyer Pty Ltd., Brooklyn Bedding, Casper Sleep Inc., CVB Inc., Eight Sleep Inc., Englander Sleep Products, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Layla Sleep Inc., PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Puffy LLC, Relyon Group Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sheela Foam Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Sleep Number Corp., Southerland Sleep, and Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The mattress market is thriving, with a focus on sleep health and wellness in urban areas. Specialized mattresses, such as orthopaedic and foam, cater to various needs. Foam, springs, and latex offer different levels of support and pressure point relief. Comfortable sleeping surfaces are essential for a restful night's sleep, leading to improved well-being. Sizes range from single to king, with firmness levels to suit all preferences. Maxim Mattress and Wakefit lead the market with innovative offerings, including augmented reality (AR) for customized comfort options. Luxury mattresses boast cooling properties and pressure relief. Adjustable beds cater to different sleep positions and medical conditions like sleep apnea, acid reflux, and back pain. Sales staff in physical stores and department stores help customers find the perfect mattress. Sizes and features vary for commercial and household use. Smart beds and smart homes integrate technology for a more comfortable and convenient sleeping experience. Chronic sleep deprivation, jet lag, and breathing problems are addressed with advanced mattress technology.

Vendors in the global mattress market employ diverse strategies to boost product adoption among commercial and individual consumers. One effective approach is providing customized mattress models. By catering to unique customer needs, companies enhance convenience, support, and client relationships. Mattress sizes may vary based on available space in homes or facilities. Moreover, people with back issues require specialized support, which customized mattresses can offer. Thus, customization is a valuable differentiator in the competitive mattress market.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The mattress market faces several challenges in today's urbanized world, where sleep health is a priority for consumers. With the rise of health and wellness trends, there's an increasing demand for specialized mattresses like orthopaedic, foam, spring, and latex types. Maxim Mattress, for instance, offers various sizes and firmness levels to ensure a restful night's sleep. Urbanization and a luxurious lifestyle have led to an influx of demand for luxury mattresses with cooling properties, pressure relief, and comfort options. Augmented Reality (AR) technology is being used to help customers choose the perfect mattress based on their sleep positions and preferences. Mattresses come in various types, including foam, hybrid, and innerspring, catering to different needs and budgets. Size matters too, with options ranging from single to commercial, and adjustable beds for those with sleep apnea, acid reflux, or back pain. Sales staff in physical stores and department stores provide valuable guidance to customers, while e-commerce platforms offer convenience. Smart beds, fire stick TVs, smart homes, and urban areas contribute to chronic sleep deprivation, jet lag, and breathing problems. Wakefit, for instance, offers physical trials to ensure customers find the most comfortable sleeping surface for their unique needs. In conclusion, the mattress market is dynamic and evolving, with a focus on providing optimal support, weight distribution, and pressure point relief for a better sleep experience.

The global mattress market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material costs, particularly for petroleum-based polyurethane used in memory foam mattresses. These cost fluctuations create uncertainty in manufacturing plans, impacting sales and vendor revenues. The prices of petrochemicals, key raw materials, are influenced by natural gas and crude oil prices. High manufacturing costs may negatively affect market growth by increasing end product prices and potentially decreasing sales.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This mattress market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Innerspring mattress

2.2 Memory foam mattress

2.3 Latex mattress

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel for mattresses consists of physical stores, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores. Specialty stores, which generate the highest revenue in the global mattress market, include company-owned, franchised, and third-party retailers. Retailers must locate stores conveniently, as operational costs are higher than online channels. Consumers can touch, feel, and test mattresses in person, assessing comfort levels, firmness, and overall feel. Personalized advice based on sleeping habits, preferences, and health considerations is also available. Some vendors are expanding their offline retail presence, with a focus on franchise outlets and multi-brand stores. While online channels offer convenience and choice, offline retail provides an in-person experience, immediate availability, and personal assistance, making it an appealing option for many buyers. The ability to test products and the immediate availability of mattresses will drive the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The mattress market caters to the growing demand for a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface, prioritizing sleep health in today's fast-paced urbanized world. With a focus on health and wellness, specialized mattresses such as orthopaedic, foam, spring, and latex varieties offer optimal weight distribution and pressure point relief, ensuring a restful night's sleep. Mattresses come in various sizes and firmness levels to accommodate different sleep positions and individual needs. Urban areas, with their luxurious lifestyles, have seen an increase in demand for adjustable beds and smart beds, catering to sleep apnea, acid reflux, and back pain. The market also integrates technology, with features like Fire Stick TVs and smart homes, enhancing the overall sleeping experience.

Market Research Overview

The mattress market is a thriving industry focused on providing solutions for sleep health in the context of urbanization and the growing emphasis on health and wellness. Specialized mattresses, including orthopaedic options, cater to various needs, offering a comfortable sleeping surface with optimal support and weight distribution. Foam, springs, latex, and other materials are used to create mattresses that alleviate pressure points, ensuring a restful night's sleep and enhancing overall well being. Foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses, and innerspring mattresses come in various sizes, such as double, king, single, and queen, catering to both commercial and household markets. Sales staff in physical stores and department stores help customers find the perfect mattress based on their comfort preferences, sleep positions, and specific conditions like sleep apnea, acid reflux, and back pain. Innovations like adjustable beds, smart beds, and cooling properties add to the luxury experience, while technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) help customers make informed decisions. The market also caters to different lifestyles, offering mattresses for urban areas, luxury options, and even mattresses designed for those suffering from chronic sleep deprivation, jet lag, and breathing problems. Maxim Mattress, Wakefit, and other brands provide comfort options tailored to individual needs, ensuring a good night's sleep is accessible to all. Mattresses can now be integrated into smart homes, featuring Fire Stick TVs and other advanced features, enhancing the overall sleeping experience.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Innerspring Mattress



Memory Foam Mattress



Latex Mattress



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio