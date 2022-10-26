Mattress Market to Grow USD 34640 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mattresses market size is estimated to be worth USD 25560 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 34640 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the review period.

Major factors are driving the growth of Mattresses market

Mattresses, pillows, and other home furnishings have seen an increase in sales as a result of rising product demand from the real estate industry to meet the needs of the residential market.

Economic growth, the booming luxury hotel and travel sectors, the construction of healthcare facilities to accommodate the greatest number of patients, and other factors are projected to increase the growth of Mattresses market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MATTRESS MARKET:

Worldwide, not only in the main cities but also in smaller cities and villages, the consumer readiness to spend for sleep solutions has altered substantially. With increased awareness, people's desire to do thorough research, evaluate prices, and choose wisely when buying mattresses and other sleep solutions have significantly increased. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the mattress market.

Custom-made/customizable products to influence the Mattress Market growth. Over the past ten years, customizable mattresses have become a major fashion trend. Customers who purchase these devices have access to a wide range of preset options, such as design, height, stiffness options, and toppings. To build a stronger brand name, leading industry players have recently launched cutting-edge products. With the rise in custom/customizable product popularity across the globe, other significant industry players are anticipated to take advantage of the commercial potential in this sector.

Furthermore, the Mattress Market is fueled by an increase in consumer expenditure on bedding and home furnishings together with an increase in housing buildings around the world. A separate room for each family member is required across all nations due to the rise in single-occupancy dwellings and nuclear families, which increases demand for the product.

Due to the improved quality of the bedding used in these hotels, the rise in the number of luxury hotels in the United States is also anticipated to have a substantial impact on Mattress Market growth. The price difference between these items and standard bedding is expected to have a favorable effect on the mattress market.

MATTRESS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

By Application

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

MATTRESS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

In 2017, China held 33.96% of the market for production. North America and Europe follow, making for roughly 24.60% and 16.42% of the entire worldwide industry, respectively. There is less manufacturing in other nations. Geographically speaking, North America and China made up roughly 26.69% and 26.65% of the total volume of global consumption in 2017, respectively.

Key Companies:

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

