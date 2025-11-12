Mattress Recycling Council Urges Californians to Recycle Mattresses for America Recycles Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is encouraging Californians to take advantage of its Bye Bye Mattress program on Nov.15, Keep America Beautiful's America Recycles Day. The program provides residents with free options for recycling unwanted mattresses and box springs instead of sending them to landfills, including:

Retailer take-back: The California law that created MRC's Bye Bye Mattress program requires retailers that deliver a purchased mattress or box spring to also offer to pick up an old one at no additional cost. This applies to online purchases, too. We encourage consumers to ask retailers about take-back when making a purchase or arranging a delivery.

There are over 240 free drop-off locations across California where residents can dispose of unwanted mattresses or box springs. Visit ByeByeMattress.com to find the nearest site. Curbside collection providers: Consumers can visit ByeByeMattress.com to view a directory of cities that participate in free curbside pickup of bulky items, as well as those that offer at least one free pickup each year.

"This America Recycles Day, we encourage every Californian to recycle any unwanted mattresses they may have," said Mike O'Donnell, MRC's chief operating officer. "Thanks to the state's efforts and the Bye Bye Mattresses program, there are three easy ways to recycle a mattress at no cost. America Recycles Day is the perfect time to recycle your unwanted mattress."

MRC's Bye Bye Mattress has become a success in California. Since the state program launched in 2015, more than 13 million mattresses have been recycled.

Up to 75% of a mattress's components can be recycled into new products like carpet padding, mulch, appliances, and hundreds of other consumer and industrial goods. Using salvaged steel, foam, fiber, and wood to make new products instead of new, raw materials saves water, conserves energy, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

MRC's Bye Bye Mattress program is funded through a state-approved $16 recycling fee collected on each mattress or box spring sold in California. The fee supports free drop-off locations and collection events statewide and covers transportation to recycling facilities that dismantle discarded products and recycle the materials. It also funds services that help mattress retailers, hotels, universities, health care facilities and military bases recycle used mattresses. A portion of the fee is dedicated to combating illegal dumping and supporting research to improve the recycling process and the recyclability of component materials.

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a nonprofit organization created by the International Sleep Product Association and now operates recycling programs in the four states that have passed mattress recycling laws: California, Oregon, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. MRC recycles nearly 2 million mattresses each year. MRC has recycled more than 15 million mattresses in the last 10 years, including 13 million from California residents. For more information, go to www.MattressRecyclingCouncil.org. To learn how to recycle your mattress or to find a collection location or event near you, visit www.ByeByeMattress.com.

SOURCE Mattress Recycling Council