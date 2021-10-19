Mattresses Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Growth of Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high manufacturing cost will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Innerspring



Memory Foam



Others

Geographic Landscape

Germany



France



The UK



Rest of Europe

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mattresses market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mattresses Market in Europe. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist mattresses market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the mattresses market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mattresses market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mattresses market in European vendors

Mattresses Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 741.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 55% Key consumer countries Albania Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

