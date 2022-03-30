Mattresses Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Growth of Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 30, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mattresses Market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 741.92 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high manufacturing cost will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Type
- Innerspring
- Memory Foam
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Rest of Europe
Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mattresses market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Mattresses Market in Europe size
- Mattresses Market in Europe trends
- Mattresses Market in Europe industry analysis
Key Segment Analysis
During the projection period, the innerspring segment's market share in Europe will expand significantly. Innerspring mattresses, as opposed to memory foam mattresses, allow for more airflow and provide better cooling. There are also financial advantages to the beds. Because of the aforementioned benefits, the innerspring mattresses market in Europe is expected to rise steadily over the forecast period.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the mattresses market in Europe as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global home furnishing market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the future years have been extensively examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the mattresses market in Europe over the projected period.
Mattresses Market in Europe Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the global home furnishings market includes the following core components:
- Raw material and input suppliers
- Manufacturing companies
- Traders
- Distributors
- Retailers
- Consumers
Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the mattresses market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mattresses market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mattresses market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mattresses market in European vendors
|
Mattresses Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 741.92 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.45
|
Regional analysis
|
Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Rest of Europe at 55%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Albania
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Innerspring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Memory foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airsprung Group Plc
- Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik
- Casper Sleep, Inc.
- Hilding Anders International AB
- King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.
- Recticel Group
- Royal Auping BV
- Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Silentnight Group Ltd.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
