Matt's Cookies Earn Verification from Non-GMO Project

"We are a brand that was founded on simple and wholesome ingredients since our beginning in 1979. We have never used artificial ingredients in our cookie recipes. As the consumer has continued to seek more transparency on what is in the food they eat, we responded by giving them the comfort that comes from non-GMO verification by the industry leader," said Mark Magnesen, Matt's Cookie Company CEO.

"The Non-GMO Project celebrates Matt's Cookie Company's achievements in verifying a variety of its products and their commitment to providing consumers a transparent choice in the marketplace," said Courtney Pineau, Non-GMO Project Associate Director.

The Project's butterfly logo now appears on Matt's cookie packaging.

About Matt's Cookie Company

Matt's Cookie Company has been a pioneer in the soft cookie category since its beginning in the 1970s. The Matt's cookie brand was founded on the promise of cookies like you would bake at home, without any artificial preservatives or flavors. Our cookies are made in small batches in our micro-bakery in Wheeling, Illinois, and are hand-packed while they are warm to maintain freshness. Matt's is also certified as Non-GMO Project Verified. Matt's cookies come in six different varieties, including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, cranberry walnut, and double chocolate chip. In addition, the Company produces a premium quality fig bar in assorted varieties and flavors under the "Zion" label. The Company's cookies are found in grocery and retail stores ranging natural channel retailers to grocery stores to mass merchandisers. For more information, please visit www.mattscookies.com.

