matty m.™ Rebrands with Evolved Product and Vision

The brand embarks on an environmentally-friendly fashion journey

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- matty m.™ , the woman-founded, Los Angeles-based clothing brand inspired by the beauty of elevated style, announces a new brand direction honoring its legacy of intentional design while taking the next steps in crafting increasingly eco-friendly apparel.

It all started in the 1990s with four thousand dollars and a vision. Since then, loyal customers have loved the brand for its consistently great fits and exclusive novelty fabrics, allowing them to worry less when making fashion choices each season. Despite decades of recognition as a high quality fashion line, the company introduced matty m. as a direct-to-consumer brand for the first time earlier this year, and has seen exciting growth in its expansion into specialty boutiques.

matty m. is dedicated to producing compelling collections designed to be fashionable season after season, as women build out more responsible and thoughtful wardrobes. The brand is also committed to a long-term, modernizing transformation of its chain-of-custody processes.

"Fashion doesn't have to be bad for the planet. At matty m., we take our responsibility seriously," said CEO Eleanor Sanchez Meyer. "Now more than ever we're focusing on the future of our customers' lives by crafting our line with mindful materials and efficient production practices, so everyone feels complete confidence adding matty m. styles to their wardrobes."

While high quality materials and effortless designs are the foundation of the brand, Sanchez Meyer and her team are now setting their sights on growth. With a renewed vision of the brand's identity and aesthetic, matty m. is poised to reintroduce itself as a leader in conscious dressing to an increasingly sophisticated customer.

New Brand Aesthetic : A refreshed identity that embodies the brand's new slow fashion vision, blending matty m.'s modern sensibility with stylish go-to pieces.

: A refreshed identity that embodies the brand's new slow fashion vision, blending matty m.'s modern sensibility with stylish go-to pieces. Enhanced Product Line : The line is fashionable, elevated, and dedicated to offering versatile and creative solutions to the customer's evolving wardrobe needs while delivering luxurious quality and trend-relevant products at an affordable price point.

: The line is fashionable, elevated, and dedicated to offering versatile and creative solutions to the customer's evolving wardrobe needs while delivering luxurious quality and trend-relevant products at an affordable price point. Responsible Craftsmanship : A proven commitment to incorporating more eco-friendly practices, including the use of sustainable fabrics and prints, and an increased supply chain transparency. matty m. is Global Recycling Standard (GRS) certified, which means its entire supply chain – from material sourcing to manufacturing and delivery – meets the industry's highest recycling standards. Materials : matty m. believes in taking less and giving more, for a greener planet and happier customers, using eco-materials like: ECOVERO™, the superhero of responsible viscose fibers in the fashion world. Recycled polyester and nylons. Modal, a semi-synthetic form of rayon, another plant-based textile, made from beech tree pulp. Water-based dyes. Forest Stewardship Council-certified recyclable hang tags, garment labels. Even the twine that fastens the tag to the garment is made from recycled materials. Packaging : matty m. broke up with single-use plastic, opting instead for 100% recycled and recyclable options, from new eco-friendly shipping boxes and poly bags, to packing tape that contains no fiberglass material. In 2025, the brand will further its commitment to the planet, launching a new 100% compostable poly bag that leaves no trace of detectable microplastics. Factories : matty m. primarily partners with advanced factories and vendors that are GRS certified, share its love for the environment, and take care of their employees. Brand Headquarters : In 2020, the matty m. team reflected on their personal and professional values, and took its first steps in evolving through a total renovation of their headquarters to align with the earth-friendly goals that the company holds dear. Upgrades include a closed water recycling system and the use of sugar cane-based paper for printing office materials, among other environmentally conscious advancements.

"We're proud to be doing our part, aligning the looks and quality of matty m. fashion with our values, and transforming the company for the better, connecting with women beyond the clothing," said Sanchez Meyer.

By taking these steps towards sustainability, matty m. is committed to advancing its sustainability practices even further, and poised to remain a leader in women's ready-to-wear market for years to come.

For more information about matty m., visit www.shopmattym.com and follow @ mattym .

ABOUT MATTY M.™:

matty m.™ believes that a great garment can change a woman's life. With deliberate yet effortless designs, matty m. makes getting dressed easier by meticulously crafting each piece for versatility, timelessness, and ethical style. For more information and to view the latest styles, visit www.shopmattym.com .

