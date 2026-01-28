Matty Matheson Brings Big Flavor to Mushroom Council's "It's Not Magic. It's Mushrooms." Campaign

The campaign serves up high-impact ads, crave-worthy recipes and influencer storytelling to inspire more frequent mushroom cooking with recipes that elevate everyday staples. Anchored by Matheson's bold, approachable style, the effort underscores how mushrooms are a natural fit for Millennials and Gen Zs seeking big flavor, convenience and functional food that does more.

"Mushrooms are one of those ingredients that add magic to every dish they're in," Matheson said. "They have a simple way of taking meals to the next level without asking you to learn fancy techniques. You throw them in, the dish gets better and you keep moving. There are no tricks and no fuss, just great flavor. What's not to love?"

For the collaboration, Matheson has created three recipes:

Matty's Crunchy Popcorn Mushrooms — Bite-sized, golden and packed with flavor, these crispy mushrooms are the snack you can't stop eating. Perfectly seasoned, seriously crunchy and totally addictive.

— Bite-sized, golden and packed with flavor, these crispy mushrooms are the snack you can't stop eating. Perfectly seasoned, seriously crunchy and totally addictive. Matty's Spicy Mushroom Noodles — Slurp, savor, repeat. This dish is loaded with spicy, umami-rich mushrooms for heat, depth and bold flavor in every bite. Launches 2/22/26.

Matty's Cheesy Mushroom Breakfast Burrito — Chili-spiked mushrooms bring big, savory flavor alongside cheesy beans, runny eggs and zippy green salsa, absolutely worth rolling out of bed for. Launches 3/8/26.

Each recipe is featured on an episode of Matheson's YouTube show "Cookin' Somethin'," showing how easy it is to incorporate mushrooms into everyday cooking. The first episode is live now .

"Matty doesn't overcomplicate food, and neither do mushrooms," said Amy Wood, president of the Mushroom Council. "His no-nonsense style mirrors the way people actually cook at home. Together, we're showing that mushrooms aren't a trend, but an easy, everyday ingredient that brings big flavor, fits seamlessly into real life and offers functional benefits about which people care. It's about making meals feel satisfying, approachable and worth repeating."

For more information about the campaign, visit mushroomcouncil.com/itsnotmagic .

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is the nonprofit marketing organization representing North America's fresh mushroom growers and importers. The Council works to increase demand for fresh mushrooms by driving consumer education and awareness. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.

About Matty Matheson

Internationally recognized chef and personality Matty Matheson has been breaking barriers since his cooking debut. His expansive career has brought many opportunities to the chef, restaurateur, three-time New York Times best-selling author (Matty Matheson: A Cookbook, Home Style Cookery and Soups, Salads, Sandwiches), executive producer and television personality. Matty's presence in culture has grown exponentially in recent years as he's developed a number of companies outside of the restaurants he operates across Canada and the United States; his home goods brand Matheson Cookware, his food product brand Matheson Food Company, his Ontario-based regenerative farm Blue Goose Farm and his role as an executive producer and actor in the hit TV show The Bear. Through these multifaceted ventures, Matty has brought his unique personality to the world in a variety of ways with many more to come. Most recently he partnered with Netflix for the release of season 3 of his beloved cooking and adventure show Just A Dash, which is available globally (along with seasons 1 and 2) on the platform now.

SOURCE The Mushroom Council