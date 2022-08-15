MAU, Inc. Acquires Doozer Software's Project Services & Staffing Division

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAU, Inc. has acquired Doozer Software's project services and staffing division, strengthening MAU's capabilities by adding the Birmingham-based company's expertise in software development. Doozer will join MAU's technology solutions division, 3Ci. As a family-centered company, MAU is excited to add Doozer, whose values and culture closely align with MAU's.

MAU CEO Randall W. Hatcher said: "The acquisition of Doozer opens new avenues of growth for both companies to leverage our combined 65 years in business. Doozer and 3Ci's growing Software Development Solutions Practices will bolster the combined services for software development, database/business intelligence consulting and IT staffing. This creates amazing opportunities for us to broaden our current offerings to better serve our clients nationwide."

Leaders at MAU, 3Ci and Doozer see numerous alignment opportunities because the companies share similar cultures grounded in faith, volunteerism, community, and improving the lives of everyone they serve. The uniting of the companies affirms 3Ci as a premier technology partner in the Southeast and strengthens the strategic foundation for 3Ci's continued expansion across the U.S. and worldwide.

"The vision of MAU is to make lives better. Today, we continue to deliver on this vision by expanding our expertise in the technology services sector, working with a group of amazing clients, employees and consultants at Doozer," Hatcher said.

Doozer joining MAU gives the organization 23 locations across the nation with employees and consultants working around the world.

Ron Perkins, Vice President of Doozer, said this partnership opens new geographic markets in the tech sector.

"We have focused on providing tech solutions in the Alabama region, and this new venture allows Doozer to grow quickly into booming tech markets where MAU and 3Ci are currently located and in targeted markets across the world," he said. "In addition, MAU is a certified minority business enterprise, which will help us create new opportunities and better serve our clients."

Rob MacLane, President of 3Ci, MAU's technology solutions division, said acquiring Doozer is part of a larger strategy to create a company that will continue to get stronger in the technology services sector while maintaining its family-owned business values.

"There is a synergy between 3Ci and Doozer coming together," MacLane said. "This is almost a perfect alignment of work, values, and culture."

About MAU, Inc.

MAU is a family-owned and privately held company dedicated to making lives better. The company is comprised of two unique divisions, one focused on providing solutions to the manufacturing/supply chain industries and the other providing technology solutions across many industry verticals. MAU is the eighth-largest privately held business in Georgia and is a certified minority business enterprise. For more information, visit www.mau.com.

About 3Ci

Headquartered in Atlanta since 1978, 3Ci has been connecting world-class companies with the people, processes, and technologies they need to propel meaningful growth. Whether you need one professional or a special task team, support on an existing project or a fully outsourced solution, 3Ci is ready to deliver across the country and globally through international partners. For more information, visit www.3ci-mau.com.

About Doozer

Doozer is one of the South's most established and reputable software solutions firms. Founded in 1997, Doozer has 25 years of experience providing various solutions to get software done. Doozer services the entire spectrum of the Software Development Life Cycle. Whether a full outsourced project from inception to delivery or assistance in augmenting and expanding a team, Doozer delivers. For more information, visit www.doozer.com.

Media Contact:

Cassie Torre

[email protected]

803-640-7238

SOURCE MAU, Inc.