Maudey® System for Hearing Aid Patient Empowerment Featured on "This Week in Hearing"

Interview Explores How Maudey Delivers Patient-centered and Family-centered Care While Also Benefiting Providers

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Technologies and Methods, LLC (HTM) announced today that their award-winning, patented Maudey® system for hearing aid patient empowerment recently was the featured topic on "This Week in Hearing". The 40-minute interview by host Bob Traynor can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fk4w6EZfZP8.

This in-depth interview is especially timely since today is World Hearing Day with a theme of "Ear and Hearing Care for All".

The goal of Maudey is to empower older adults for hearing aid success by providing a technology that is extremely easy for seniors to use, especially by those who are not technology-savvy. This is extremely important as manufacturers of prescriptive hearing aids and "over-the-counter" hearing aids continue to increase the number of sophisticated features in their high-tech products.

Alan Letzt, President, CEO and co-founder of HTM said, "In advance of our mid-March product launch, this interview provided an opportunity for us to explain three major concepts to hearing care providers: (1) Maudey supplements hearing aid aftercare with fewer required provider hours; (2) Maudey offers many important benefits to patients, their family members and their providers; and (3) Maudey complements the manufacturers' apps."

Maureen Wiskerchen, Director of Audiology at HTM, who has worked with the company's founders from the outset, added, "My experiences in private practice and in ENT practices over the years were characterized by answering the same questions multiple times from many patients and playing "20 questions" to determine the specific problems they've been experiencing. Maudey has been designed to minimize both types of time consuming exercises and thus free up hours for seeing more patients and assisting patients who need the most help."

A third participant in the posted interview is Dr. Tom Powers, Executive Advisor to HTM and an industry veteran with 35 years experience in private practice, as an executive at Siemens/Sivantos and as a consultant to the Hearing Industry Association. Dr. Powers explained in the interview the importance of patient empowerment to successful hearing aid use and outcomes and added that "Most of hearing aid patients are older adults, and they have a different way of learning that has been expertly addressed by Maudey's design and content."

Maudey will be made available for a reasonable subscription fee to hearing aid providers, manufacturers and other healthcare organizations that can, in turn, offer Maudey access to the new hearing aid users that they serve. Interested organizations are encouraged to view the interview video, visit HTM's website (http://HealthcareTM.com) and use the website form to schedule a video appointment and Maudey demo.

Healthcare Technologies and Methods, LLC (HTM)

HTM is a healthcare-IT company that specializes on systems that are easy for older adults to use and content that is easy for older adults to understand. HTM sells its products to healthcare organizations who in turn provide these products to their patients. Our goal is to enable older adults to benefit from the latest advances in healthcare without being left behind in a high-tech world favoring younger adults.

This Week in Hearing

"This Week in Hearing" is an ongoing activity of Hearing Health Matters that interviews leading industry experts in hearing healthcare on the latest industry trends and technologies. Viewers are invited to subscribe to follow "This Week in Hearing" on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

