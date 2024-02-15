Maui Grown Remedies Gives Away 10,000 High Performance CBD Products to Registrants in the Great Aloha Run*

News provided by

Maui Grown Remedies Inc

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HONOLULU, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Grown Remedies announced today that it will give away 10,000 bottles of its clinician approved, consumer validated and independently tested CBD topical formulation to registered adult participants at the *Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run Sport, Health and Fitness Expo taking place February 17-18 at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. 

"We are excited to share the exceptional results reported in the consumer trials of our CBD Transdermal Nanogel we conducted over the past 6 months," said Melissa Fisher, President of Maui Grown Remedies. "Along with alleviating osteoarthritic and neuropathic symptoms, its potent anti-inflammatory properties make it ideally suited for athletes recovering from strenuous physical activity or injuries."

Runners can receive their free CBD Transdermal Nanogel when they pick up their registration packet this weekend. The gel is not intoxicating and can be applied directly to sore joints and muscles before and after the run. Each bottle contains 50 doses in a convenient measured pump dispenser and is small enough to fit in a fanny pack. If carried on the run, the product team suggests drying the skin before applying the gel to ensure optimal absorption.

The Great Aloha Run Expo takes place Saturday, February 17th from 9am to 7pm and Sunday February 18th from 9am to 5pm at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814. Look for the Maui Grown Remedies banner located at booth 221 to sample, shop and learn more.

Consumers can preview Maui Grown Remedies products and join the waitlist at mauigrownremedies.com 

About Maui Grown Remedies
Created by the members of Maui Grown Therapies, the first vertically integrated medical cannabis brand in Hawai`i, Maui Grown Remedies' mission is to offer innovative, science-backed, phytotherapeutic products to consumers throughout the US. 

SOURCE Maui Grown Remedies Inc

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.