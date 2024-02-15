Maui Grown Remedies Gives Away 10,000 High Performance CBD Products to Registrants in the Great Aloha Run*

"We are excited to share the exceptional results reported in the consumer trials of our CBD Transdermal Nanogel we conducted over the past 6 months," said Melissa Fisher, President of Maui Grown Remedies. "Along with alleviating osteoarthritic and neuropathic symptoms, its potent anti-inflammatory properties make it ideally suited for athletes recovering from strenuous physical activity or injuries."

Runners can receive their free CBD Transdermal Nanogel when they pick up their registration packet this weekend. The gel is not intoxicating and can be applied directly to sore joints and muscles before and after the run. Each bottle contains 50 doses in a convenient measured pump dispenser and is small enough to fit in a fanny pack. If carried on the run, the product team suggests drying the skin before applying the gel to ensure optimal absorption.

The Great Aloha Run Expo takes place Saturday, February 17th from 9am to 7pm and Sunday February 18th from 9am to 5pm at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814. Look for the Maui Grown Remedies banner located at booth 221 to sample, shop and learn more.

Consumers can preview Maui Grown Remedies products and join the waitlist at mauigrownremedies.com

About Maui Grown Remedies

Created by the members of Maui Grown Therapies, the first vertically integrated medical cannabis brand in Hawai`i, Maui Grown Remedies' mission is to offer innovative, science-backed, phytotherapeutic products to consumers throughout the US.

SOURCE Maui Grown Remedies Inc