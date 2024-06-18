KAHULUI, Hawaii, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Grown Remedies, a new consumer products company launched by the team behind Hawai`i's first medical cannabis brand "Maui Grown Therapies," is thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of its online ordering service. The company introduces a range of topical consumer products featuring hemp-derived cannabinoids, backed by consumer trials and independent testing.

Maui Grown Remedies Launches Nationwide Delivery of Innovative Topical Products

While the cannabis industry typically overlooks topical products, Maui Grown Remedies is leading the way in this market segment. Melissa Fisher, President of Maui Grown Remedies Inc., credits the company's emphasis on consumer-reported outcomes for the development of highly effective products. Patients using the topical formulations reported fast acting and long-lasting effects without the common drawbacks associated with inhaling or ingesting cannabinoid products.

The company's topical products leverage nano-encapsulation technology and science-based product development, incorporating synergistic botanicals with cannabimimetic properties. Validation of bioavailability through blood plasma analysis at an academic research laboratory enhances the credibility of the rapid and lasting effects of the cannabinoids in their Transdermal Nanogel. Consumer trials in collaboration with a local orthopedic clinic and naturopathic health center further corroborated product performance with consumer self-reported data.

One of the flagship products, the Activated Cannabinoid Balm, previously favored by medical cannabis patients, has been reformulated with hemp-derived cannabinoids for broader consumer use. In recent consumer trials, 96% of participants reported positive wellness outcomes, with relief from sore and aching muscles being the most reported benefit.

To mark the nationwide online ordering launch, Maui Grown Remedies is offering a special promotion. Customers placing orders for a limited time will receive a complimentary gift order to be sent to a friend or family member in the US, enabling them to share the benefits of Maui Grown Remedies' products with loved ones.

For more information about Maui Grown Remedies and to purchase their innovative topical products, please visit www.mauigrownremedies.com.

About Maui Grown Remedies Inc.:

Maui Grown Remedies provides innovative, scientifically supported phytotherapeutic products to customers nationwide. It was established in 2023 by the team behind Hawaii's first and foremost medical cannabis company, "Maui Grown Therapies," which has been serving patients since 2017 with pioneering and effective cannabinoid products and educational services.

