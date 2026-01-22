Maui Grown Remedies Launches Swing Ease™, Its First Golf Performance Product

Developed in response to real-world golfer use, Swing Ease™ re-engineers a proven formulation into formats designed for the physical demands of the game.

KIHEI, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Grown Remedies, a Hawai' i-based wellness company known for high-performance, plant-based formulations trusted by clinicians and consumers, today announced the launch of Swing Ease™, its first product developed specifically for a sports vertical and its formal entry into the golf performance and recovery category.

Swing Ease™ emerges as the clear on-shelf leader in golfer-tested concept study Post this Swing Ease™ Activated Roll-On, designed for on-course and post-round use by golfers.

Swing Ease™ is a purpose-built evolution of Maui Grown Remedies' Activated Cannabinoid Balm, one of the company's hero formulations. While the original balm earned strong adoption among active individuals—including golfers—it was initially designed for spa, clinical, treatment-room and at-home environments, packaged in glass and optimized for professional use rather than on-course play.

"It was actually the golf community that came to us," said Melissa Fisher, President of Maui Grown Remedies. "Golfers were already using our Activated Cannabinoid Balm and feeling real relief, but the format was designed for massage therapists—not for the way golfers live, travel, and play."

Golf is a rotational sport that places repetitive stress on the hands, wrists, elbows, shoulders, and lower back. To address these demands, Maui Grown Remedies adapted its existing formulation into formats designed to integrate more naturally into the rhythm of the game—before play, between rounds, and post-round.

Research-Informed Design

Development of Swing Ease™ was informed by real-world golfer usage and a quantitative concept-testing study conducted with 353 active golfers. In the study, Swing Ease™ emerged as the clear on-shelf leader, with a majority of respondents selecting it as the most compelling package and ranking it highest for visual impact, clarity, and overall appeal. Golfers also strongly associated it with being scientific, data-backed, and golf-centric, reinforcing its relevance within pro shop and golf retail environments.

These insights shaped decisions around design and golf-specific visual presentation. Combined with observed golfer behavior, they guided subsequent choices around application format and materials.

Rather than positioning the product as a lifestyle accessory, Maui Grown Remedies focused on creating a functional recovery tool aligned with the physical realities of the game.

Swing Ease™ Product Overview

Formats:

Fractionated roll-on for precise, on-the-go application; durable bamboo-encased jar designed to replace glass

Designed for:

Repetitive, rotational stress common in golf

Use cases:

Before play, between rounds, or post-round recovery

Development inputs:

Real-world golfer usage and quantitative concept testing with active golfers

Availability:

Rolling out at select golf courses, including Wailea Golf Club

A Disciplined Entry into a Changing Market

The launch of Swing Ease™ comes amid broader disruption in the cannabinoid wellness category, as increased federal scrutiny challenges brands built around intoxicating or synthetic formulations. Maui Grown Remedies, by contrast, was built from inception around compliance, transparency, and non-intoxicating formulations.

"Because we started compliant, we're not reacting—we're accelerating," Fisher added. "Swing Ease reflects our long-term strategy: disciplined formulation, real-world validation, and thoughtful expansion into categories where performance and trust matter."

Swing Ease™ represents Maui Grown Remedies' first dedicated sports vertical offering and signals future expansion into performance-driven categories aligned with the company's formulation platform and research-led development process. The product is positioned for golf hospitality environments, pro shops, and direct-to-consumer channels.

For more information, visit www.mauigrownremedies.com .

Maui Grown Remedies produces innovative, scientifically supported phytotherapeutics in Maui, Hawaii. It was established by the team behind Hawaii's first and foremost medical cannabis company, "Maui Grown Therapies," which has been serving patients since 2017 with pioneering and effective cannabinoid products and educational services.

SOURCE Maui Grown Remedies Inc