MAUI GROWN THERAPIES OPENS IN KIHEI, PRODUCTION EXPANDS

News provided by

Maui Grown Therapies

28 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

Kihei Express to Serve South Maui, Kula Production Center Doubles

KIHEI, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Grown Therapies is pleased to announce the grand opening of its "Kihei Express" dispensary located in the Kihei Shopping complex alongside 24-hour Longs Drugs, and Da Kitchen restaurant. Patients with a valid 329-card are welcome to visit and shop from 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday.

Continue Reading
Chris Cole's aerial image of Maui Grown's upcountry production facility site. On October 27, 2023, Maui Grown Therapies received approval from the Department of Health to double cannabis cultivation operations at its carbon neutral Production Center #1 in Upcountry Maui.
Chris Cole's aerial image of Maui Grown's upcountry production facility site. On October 27, 2023, Maui Grown Therapies received approval from the Department of Health to double cannabis cultivation operations at its carbon neutral Production Center #1 in Upcountry Maui.
Maui Grown’s Kihei Express dispensary in Kihei is now open Tuesday - Saturday 10 AM - 5 PM at 1215 S. KĪHEI RD, SUITE D2
Maui Grown’s Kihei Express dispensary in Kihei is now open Tuesday - Saturday 10 AM - 5 PM at 1215 S. KĪHEI RD, SUITE D2

Maui Grown's Kihei Express is the company's third dispensary location following the loss of its Lahaina dispensary in the wildfire. "It's rewarding to have our Lahaina employees remain with us to serve our South Maui patients.  We continue to mourn the loss of our Lahaina ohana and have reached out to our West Maui patient community to help us quickly find a replacement location to serve them. In the meantime, we are privileged to open our Kihei store to serve our South Maui patients," said Anella Saito-Takabayashi, Director of Retail Operations. 

To meet the current and anticipated needs of Maui's medical cannabis patients, the Department of Health recently issued a Notice to Proceed with expanded operations at Maui Grown's Kula Production Center. "This expansion doubles our cultivation footprint while adding versatility to all aspects of our upstream operations," said Melissa Fisher, Director of Product Management. "This added capacity means we can offer a greater selection of flowers and formulations, including therapeutic products with unique cannabinoid, terpenoid and polyphenol profiles." 

Over the past six years the company has crossbred the medicinal benefits of rare landrace varietals with the visual and aromatic appeal of contemporary commercial polyhybrids. "Patients are reporting exceptional satisfaction from Maui Grown Genetics product line." said Fisher.

Maui Grown's dispensaries in Pukalani & Kahului remain open to serve patients in Upcountry and Central Maui. For online service, Maui Grown's patients can reserve products in advance of pickup at mauigrown.com.

Those interested in acquiring a 329-card to shop at licensed dispensaries can learn how to get certified at mauigrowncannacenter.com.

ABOUT MAUI GROWN THERAPIES 
Maui Grown Therapies is a patient-centered, physician-led, vertically integrated medical cannabis company in the state of Hawaii. Its full-service and express dispensary locations offer patient education and a wide selection of quality-assured medical cannabis and therapeutic formulations in a private, professional, and compassionate setting. For more information, visit www.mauigrown.com.

 

SOURCE Maui Grown Therapies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.