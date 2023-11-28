MAUI GROWN THERAPIES OPENS IN KIHEI, PRODUCTION EXPANDS

Kihei Express to Serve South Maui, Kula Production Center Doubles

KIHEI, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Grown Therapies is pleased to announce the grand opening of its "Kihei Express" dispensary located in the Kihei Shopping complex alongside 24-hour Longs Drugs, and Da Kitchen restaurant. Patients with a valid 329-card are welcome to visit and shop from 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday.

Chris Cole's aerial image of Maui Grown's upcountry production facility site. On October 27, 2023, Maui Grown Therapies received approval from the Department of Health to double cannabis cultivation operations at its carbon neutral Production Center #1 in Upcountry Maui. Maui Grown’s Kihei Express dispensary in Kihei is now open Tuesday - Saturday 10 AM - 5 PM at 1215 S. KĪHEI RD, SUITE D2

Maui Grown's Kihei Express is the company's third dispensary location following the loss of its Lahaina dispensary in the wildfire. "It's rewarding to have our Lahaina employees remain with us to serve our South Maui patients. We continue to mourn the loss of our Lahaina ohana and have reached out to our West Maui patient community to help us quickly find a replacement location to serve them. In the meantime, we are privileged to open our Kihei store to serve our South Maui patients," said Anella Saito-Takabayashi, Director of Retail Operations.

To meet the current and anticipated needs of Maui's medical cannabis patients, the Department of Health recently issued a Notice to Proceed with expanded operations at Maui Grown's Kula Production Center. "This expansion doubles our cultivation footprint while adding versatility to all aspects of our upstream operations," said Melissa Fisher, Director of Product Management. "This added capacity means we can offer a greater selection of flowers and formulations, including therapeutic products with unique cannabinoid, terpenoid and polyphenol profiles."

Over the past six years the company has crossbred the medicinal benefits of rare landrace varietals with the visual and aromatic appeal of contemporary commercial polyhybrids. "Patients are reporting exceptional satisfaction from Maui Grown Genetics product line." said Fisher.

Maui Grown's dispensaries in Pukalani & Kahului remain open to serve patients in Upcountry and Central Maui. For online service, Maui Grown's patients can reserve products in advance of pickup at mauigrown.com.

Those interested in acquiring a 329-card to shop at licensed dispensaries can learn how to get certified at mauigrowncannacenter.com.

ABOUT MAUI GROWN THERAPIES

Maui Grown Therapies is a patient-centered, physician-led, vertically integrated medical cannabis company in the state of Hawaii. Its full-service and express dispensary locations offer patient education and a wide selection of quality-assured medical cannabis and therapeutic formulations in a private, professional, and compassionate setting. For more information, visit www.mauigrown.com.

SOURCE Maui Grown Therapies