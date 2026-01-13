MAUI Imaging Receives Grant to Explore CET Ultrasound for Tuberculosis Detection

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAUI Imaging today announced a grant from the Gates Foundation to evaluate the feasibility of Computed Echo Tomography (CET) Ultrasound as a tool for the detection, diagnosis, and triage of tuberculosis (TB). The study will utilize MAUI Imaging's FDA-cleared K3900 Imaging System to determine whether CET Ultrasound can provide an effective solution for early TB detection in resource-limited settings.

"We are committed to leveraging advanced imaging to address critical healthcare challenges worldwide," said David Specht, CEO and co-founder of MAUI Imaging. "We believe our CET solution can transform TB detection and save lives and are honored to receive this grant from the Gates Foundation."

"Of the estimated 10 million new cases of TB worldwide each year, nearly 3 million go undiagnosed or unreported," said John Cheronis MD, PHD, Chief Medical Office of Maui Imaging. "We are happy to support efforts to develop more effective diagnostic tools that can reach more people who are infected with TB. Our goal in this effort is to help accelerate the global decline in both tuberculosis incidence and prevalence. This initiative is another advance in this process, and we are excited to participate in this exploratory study."

Tuberculosis remains a leading cause of death from infectious disease worldwide, with an estimated 10 million new cases annually. Current approaches to preventing, diagnosing, and treating TB are inadequate, and drug-resistant strains have emerged, creating growing urgency to control the spread of the disease.

About MAUI

MAUI Imaging's Computed Echo Tomography (CET), uses ultrasound to insonify tissues through and beyond barriers for rapid and effective imaging of the human body and is protected by more than 170 patents. MAUI's FDA Cleared system produces a large-scale dataset enabling novel insights that can assist in rapid and effective diagnosis and interventions. MAUI Imaging's beachhead marketplaces are military, trauma/ED, neurosurgery, and procedure guidance. MAUI's CET system enables rapid imaging of the brain, and other internal organs and structures, in real time by existing clinical personnel without additional training. For more information visit Mauiimaging.com

