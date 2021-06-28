Maui Jim Announces Partnership with Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn

"Maui Jim is thrilled to welcome Captain Sandy aboard as an official Maui Jim ambassador and member of our 'Ohana'. We are excited to continue this relationship with another member of the Below Deck crew," says Maui Jim's Diego de Castro, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing. "Maui Jim has always strived to raise awareness on of eye health, and we're excited to partner with Captain Sandy, who knows the importance of protecting one's eyes from both harmful UV rays and glare, especially while out on the water."

Maui Jim also announced Captain Lee Rosbach as a brand ambassador in 2020. The brand continues to see value in partnering with the Below Deck crew as a way to educate on the importance of eye health and visual acuity while on the water.

"There are a million sunglasses out there that I can choose from, but I choose Maui Jim, for their service, quality and variety of styles," says Captain Sandy. "As a captain, it's all about seeing clearly, and Maui Jim sunglasses really take the glare off."

Maui Jim sunglasses are all equipped with the brand's patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which eliminates 99.9% of glare, allowing you to see the world more clearly. The lenses also filter out 100% of harmful UV radiation, helping to keep your eyes healthy and protected.

To learn more about Maui Jim visit www.mauijim.com

About Maui Jim

Born on the beaches of Maui, Maui Jim sunglasses were designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world's fastest-growing premium eyewear company and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer service, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses deliver patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology that eliminates 99.9% of glare, blocks 100% of harmful UV, and absorbs harmful HEV (blue light), while enhancing color, clarity and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit http://www.mauijim.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @OfficialMauiJim.

