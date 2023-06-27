Maui Jim Celebrates National Sunglasses Day with Two Brand New Styles to Protect Stylishly All Year Long

News provided by

Maui Jim

27 Jun, 2023, 09:02 ET

Leading Eyewear Brand Shines a Light on UV and Glare Protection with Two New Polarized Sunglass Styles

LAHAINA, Hawaii, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Jim, premium, polarized sunglasses brand, today announces the launch of two new sunglass styles to celebrate National Sunglasses Day and to raise awareness on the importance of eye health and UV protection. Brought to life by The Vision Council, a leading optical trade association, National Sunglasses Day is celebrated annually on June 27 to highlight the importance of protecting your eyes and wearing sunglasses all year round.

Continue Reading
Maui Jim Celebrates National Sunglasses Day with Two Brand New Styles to Protect Stylishly All Year Long
Maui Jim Celebrates National Sunglasses Day with Two Brand New Styles to Protect Stylishly All Year Long

In addition to the 150+ sunglass styles available for all ages, lifestyles, and personalities, Maui Jim adds two more to the extensive lineup, just in time for National Sunglasses Day:

  • Honokalani: A rectangular style from the PureAir® collection that is reminiscent of the popular Maui Jim Red Sands style but with sharper angles and a flatter, more on-trend appearance. Available for $249.
  • Tiger Lily: A fashionable yet extremely lightweight style. This titanium frame with an acetate trim piece is available in two iconic color combinations and features Maui Jim's proprietary MauiBrilliant™ lens material. Available for $409.

Maui Jim aims to give consumers the most beautiful, enhanced views through their lenses, along with comfort and on-trend styles that fit every aesthetic. The two National Sunglasses Day styles deliver on both eye protection and style, so customers don't need to compromise on either. Sunglasses wearers should consider protecting their eyes all year round with Maui Jim and prioritize ongoing prevention, such as regular eye exams for optimal eye health.

Not only does Maui Jim offer stylish and protective sunglasses, but the brand also provides consumers the ability to add a prescription to their sunglasses, further customizing their experience. Maui Jim's prescription sunglasses, coined MauiPassport™, maintain the highest optical and quality standards in the industry by delivering prescription lenses with the widest possible field of view for incredible visual acuity across the entire lens.

Eye health is built into Maui Jim's brand ethos, with sunglasses that prioritize UV protection and block 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, while also providing comprehensive protection from HEV (High-Energy Visible) or blue light emitted from the sun. Maui Jim's polarized sunglasses also have the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin, where 5-10% of skin cancer is found.

Maui Jim delivers visual comfort with their patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which eliminates 99.9% of glare and shields eyes from harmful UV to reveal and enhance the primary colors of vision (red, green, and blue) for a world full of color, clarity, and detail.

To learn more about Maui Jim, visit www.mauijim.com.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui; designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world's fastest-growing premium polarized sunglasses brand and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer service, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate reflected glare while enhancing color, clarity, and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. In 2022, Maui Jim became part of Kering Eyewear, which belongs to the global Luxury group Kering.

SOURCE Maui Jim

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.