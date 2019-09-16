Maui Jim® Expands Its Manchester United Club Collection with New Limited-Edition Treble Style

"We are excited to celebrate the success of Manchester United, with the new Maui Jim Treble style," says Jay Black, Maui Jim's VP of Global Marketing. "As the official vision partner of Manchester United, this style was designed to celebrate the 20 th anniversary of the Treble win, and provide fans globally with the best premium, polarized sunglasses."

In February 2019, Maui Jim first announced their multi-year global partnership with one of the world's best football teams to spread the "Aloha Spirit" and communicate the importance of wearing high quality, polarized sunglasses. Soon after, Maui Jim launched the Club Collection, which features four different styles—including the new lens treatment HAWAII LAVA™—to give consumers worldwide access to the same high-performing sunglasses the players and coaches wear.

Treble features the Manchester United crest in gold tone placed prominently on the right temple to further add to the uniqueness of the frame. This limited-edition frame comes beautifully packaged in a collector's box with a keepsake storybook, case, and cleaning cloth to further highlight those unforgettable moments.

"Our partnership with Maui Jim is built on style and technology," says Sean Jefferson, Director of Partnerships at Manchester United. "We are delighted that our passionate fans around the world now have the chance to celebrate the extraordinary Treble success with such an excellent limited-edition product. To launch such a stylish, premium product shows their dedication to the club and our fans."

More on Treble:

Crafted in a classic, unisex style that is best fit for anyone with a medium face, the flat front and built-up nose pad construction is ideal for anyone who likes extra bridge stability.

The proprietary SuperThin Glass lenses offer the crispest optics available and superior scratch resistance.

The Neutral Grey lens color offers the highest amount of light reduction, while the PolarizedPlus2® technology blocks 100 percent of harmful UV rays, and eliminates 99.9 percent of glare for optimal views, while boosting colors to unmatched levels.

Finally, the subtle treatment on the left lens identifies your club pride to onlookers.

Maui Jim's Treble is available now at www.mauijim.com , and will retail for $399.99 USD. To view all the newest styled from Maui Jim, go to https://www.mauijim.com/US/en_US/shop/new-arrivals , and for more information on eye health, please visit https://www.mauijim.com/US/en_US/eyehealth

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui and are designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and customer service as well as patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which blocks 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminates glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit mauijim.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @OfficialMauiJim.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 141-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

SOURCE Maui Jim

Related Links

http://www.mauijim.com

