Maui Jim Gifts Vision to Over 200,000 Individuals

PADOVA, Italy, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Jim proudly announces its support of VOSH/International (Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity and their US VOSH and SVOSH (Student Vosh) chapters across 28 countries with a generous donation of over 200,000 eyewear frames intended to restore sight to impacted individuals in need of prescription glasses.

Keeping the eyes healthy to experience the world's beauty acts as a guiding principle to Maui Jim. As a Brand Value, Eye Health pervades Maui Jim's culture, and innovative technologies, including its PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, protect the eyes from damage and long-term risks caused by exposure to harmful UV rays.

Roberto Vedovotto, President and CEO of Kering Eyewear, Maui Jim's parent company, echoes this tenant in support of the VOSH/International mission: "We believe that clear vision is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right with the power to transform lives – and at Maui Jim, we strive to create a future where everyone can see the world with clarity, joy and the appreciation it deserves."

Understanding that eye health services are not equally accessible globally, Maui Jim takes actionable steps to provide quality vision care with direct lifestyle benefits to underserved communities – an important cause for its immeasurable wellness effects. Vision impairment impacts nearly 1.1 billion people worldwide, and this staggering statistic has consequential socio-economic and safety implications. Glasses not only correct vision: they empower children to learn and raise their self-confidence in school or increase one's productivity and opportunities in the community. More broadly, glasses can help individuals become engaged with their circumstances and appreciate the visual wonders of the environment.

In alignment with VOSH/International's goal to provide the gift of vision and quality eye health worldwide, Maui Jim expresses its combined commitment to optimal visual wellbeing for a better tomorrow in the global impact of this eyewear frame donation. With restored vision, more than 200,000 individuals can enjoy improved quality of life, return to school, or work and see the world anew.

About Kering Eyewear

Kering Eyewear is part of Kering, a global Luxury group that develops a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry. Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear is the most relevant player in the Luxury Eyewear market segment. The Company designs, develops and distributes for a complete and well-balanced portfolio of 14 brands including Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Dunhill, Alïa and Puma, together with its proprietary brands LINDBERG, Maui Jim, and ZEAL Optics.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui; designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world's fastest-growing premium polarized sunglasses brand and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer services, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate reflected glare while enhancing color, clarity, and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. In 2022, Maui Jim became part of Kering Eyewear, which belongs to the global Luxury group, Kering.

