Maui Jim Gifts Vision to Over 200,000 Individuals

News provided by

Kering Eyewear and Maui Jim

24 Jan, 2024, 01:29 ET

PADOVA, Italy, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Jim proudly announces its support of VOSH/International (Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity and their US VOSH and SVOSH (Student Vosh) chapters across 28 countries with a generous donation of over 200,000 eyewear frames intended to restore sight to impacted individuals in need of prescription glasses.

Keeping the eyes healthy to experience the world's beauty acts as a guiding principle to Maui Jim. As a Brand Value, Eye Health pervades Maui Jim's culture, and innovative technologies, including its PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, protect the eyes from damage and long-term risks caused by exposure to harmful UV rays.

Roberto Vedovotto, President and CEO of Kering Eyewear, Maui Jim's parent company, echoes this tenant in support of the VOSH/International mission: "We believe that clear vision is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right with the power to transform lives – and at Maui Jim, we strive to create a future where everyone can see the world with clarity, joy and the appreciation it deserves."

Understanding that eye health services are not equally accessible globally, Maui Jim takes actionable steps to provide quality vision care with direct lifestyle benefits to underserved communities – an important cause for its immeasurable wellness effects. Vision impairment impacts nearly 1.1 billion people worldwide, and this staggering statistic has consequential socio-economic and safety implications. Glasses not only correct vision: they empower children to learn and raise their self-confidence in school or increase one's productivity and opportunities in the community. More broadly, glasses can help individuals become engaged with their circumstances and appreciate the visual wonders of the environment.

In alignment with VOSH/International's goal to provide the gift of vision and quality eye health worldwide, Maui Jim expresses its combined commitment to optimal visual wellbeing for a better tomorrow in the global impact of this eyewear frame donation. With restored vision, more than 200,000 individuals can enjoy improved quality of life, return to school, or work and see the world anew.

About Kering Eyewear
Kering Eyewear is part of Kering, a global Luxury group that develops a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry. Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear is the most relevant player in the Luxury Eyewear market segment. The Company designs, develops and distributes for a complete and well-balanced portfolio of 14 brands including Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Dunhill, Alïa and Puma, together with its proprietary brands LINDBERG, Maui Jim, and ZEAL Optics.

About Maui Jim
Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui; designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world's fastest-growing premium polarized sunglasses brand and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer services, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate reflected glare while enhancing color, clarity, and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. In 2022, Maui Jim became part of Kering Eyewear, which belongs to the global Luxury group, Kering.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kering Eyewear and Maui Jim

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.