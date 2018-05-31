Maui Jim Introduces 2018 Spring/Summer Sunglass Collection

Maui Jim's 2018 Spring/Summer Sunglass Collection consists of various styles, shapes and sizes, ideal for all consumers looking for fashionable and functional eyewear protection this season. The collection includes:

Fashion:

Dragonfly – Graceful and beguiling, Dragonfly appears as if it could flutter away with spirited enthusiasm. Elegant and lightweight acetate frames pair with round lenses in three contemporary new color palettes. From outdoor festivals to al fresco dining, Dragonfly will serve you well with ultimate UV protection and a fashionable aesthetic ($299) .

Classic:

Naupaka –Named after the Naupaka plants which dot the Hawaiian landscape with natural beauty, the classic lines of these sunglasses are injected with a modern twist via the matte stainless steel front and striated acetate temples, creating a unique, yet timeless look ($299) .

Cat Eye:

Plumeria – Plumeria blends a simple square silhouette with a slight cat eye to create an irresistible classic look. This beautiful acetate frame paired with Maui Jim's most advanced and proprietary lens material, MauiBrilliant™, provides superior protection while enhancing any view ($279) .

Aviator:

Compass – This square-shaped, medium-sized aviator is available in three classic color combinations. Its bold brow bar adds a powerful aesthetic to an otherwise traditional frame. A high-shine finish on the metal frame complements anyone desiring a distinct look ($319) .

Rectangular:

Whitehaven – Streamlined sophistication is now available in our newest rectangular style, Whitehaven. Assertive, yet understated with its metal front and acetate temples, this style performs well in any situation ($319) .

Wrap:

Monkeypod – Just as the Monkeypod trees in Hawaii offer shade from the unforgiving sun, Monkeypod delivers shade for your eyes and surrounding skin. This extra-large wrap offers lasting protection from the sun, while the unique ear piece design gives this style an edge--for those looking to stand out in a crowd ($229) .

Maui Jim's 2018 Spring/Summer Sunglass Collection is now available at www.mauijim.com.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui and designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and customer service as well as patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which blocks 100 percent of UV rays and eliminates glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit mauijim.com, follow us on Facebook or on Twitter and Instagram at @OfficialMauiJim.

